Cattle smugglers opt for Telangana, Andhra Pradesh

Hyderabad: The beef ban imposed in Maharashtra is a boon to cattle owners who have been smuggling cattle, particularly bulls, to Bangladesh via Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal. The average selling price of a bull in Maharashtra is Rs 75,000 while in Bangladesh the animal will fetch Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh.

Sources close to the cattle smugglers disclosed that specially built containers hide the bulls/oxen when they are transported; each container carries 23 animals.

After the beef ban the price of cows, bulls and oxen have come down in the state. The animals that are smuggled out have to be healthy so that they can withstand the 10 days of travel from Zaheerabad to West Bengal and then by sea to Bangladesh. Activists of the organisation Animal Rescue say that normally bullsoxen in good health will not be sold for slaughtering. In addition, the law and veterinary authorities also do not permit animals in good health to be slaughtered.

Since no certificate of health from a veterinary authority has been obtained, the animals have to be hidden in the containers when transported. Bulls are preferred as they fetch more money for their skin, horns and hooves besides the flesh, according to the Animal Rescue.

Gopal Surabathula, founder secretary of Animal Rescue in Kakinada says a mafia is involved in this illegal transportation as they have a good rapport with politicians and the police who come to their rescue whenever they are in trouble.

He said, “The mafia also hires goons in the states en route from Zaheerabad to West Bengal.” He was threatened when a container was discovered by Jangareddigudem police in May this year because he has filed a case against an order granted by a lower court handing over interim custody of seized bulls to the smuggler, without ordering that they be shifted to a goshala.

Sources disclosed that during travel, the cattle mafia uses noted cattle shandies in Zaheerabad in TS and Hanuman Junction in AP for resting the cattle. Farm houses belonging to influential persons are also used to hide the animals whenever the smugglers smell trouble, as they are safe from police raids.

Earlier, the smugglers used to transport the bulls through Haryana and Delhi, but due to heavy security and checks at India Gate, they now prefer the route via Telangana, Andhra, and Odisha to West Bengal.

Animal Rescue says that the illegal transportation of bulls to Tamil Nadu from Srikakulam in Andhra Pradesh is also on in full swing for the ensuing Jallikattu festival. After the Jallikattu in Tamil Nadu, these bulls will be transported to Kerala for slaughtering.