search on deccanchronicle.com
 LIVE !  :  Virat Kohli completed his 20th test century, his first in front of home crowd .(Photo: BCCI) LIVE| Ind vs SL, 3rd Test: Virat Kohli, Murali Vijay take India to 300
 
Nation, Current Affairs

BJP original, why'd one prefer clone: Jaitley jibes at Rahul on pro-Hindutva row

ANI
Published Dec 2, 2017, 2:59 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2017, 2:59 pm IST
In the run-up to the Assembly elections in Gujarat, the two parties have left no stone unturned in bringing one another down.
Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said the BJP has always been a pro-Hindutva party. (Photo: PTI)
 Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said the BJP has always been a pro-Hindutva party. (Photo: PTI)

Surat: Taking a jibe at Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi over the issue of his religion, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Saturday said the BJP has always been a pro-Hindutva party.

"The BJP has always been seen as a pro-Hindutva party. So if an original is available, why one would prefer a clone?" Jaitley, in a press briefing, responded to a poser on Rahul Gandhi's temple visits during elections.

In the run-up to the Assembly elections in Gujarat, the two parties have left no stone unturned in bringing one another down. The Congress Party has been calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a 'non-Hindu' and the BJP has been claiming that Rahul is a 'non-Hindu'.

Further slamming the Congress, the senior BJP leader said: "In 1990s, the reforms were taken under compulsion, but the government under Prime Minister Modi is undertaking the reforms by conviction. While the BJP has maintained its credibility, Congress is slowly becoming extinct."

"The 10 years of governance before Prime Minister Modi ji's government was the most corrupt government we have ever seen. It was a leaderless government. It was said that the then prime minister was a prime minister in office, but not in power," he added.

Jaitley also stated the foreign investments had completely stopped at a point in India.

"Foreign Investments had completely stopped at a point in India. Today, we have come up by 42 positions in the world ranking of Ease of Doing Business," he said.

The two-phase Gujarat elections will take place on December 9 and 14, while the results will be out on December 18.

Tags: arun jaitley, rahul gandhi, congress, bjp, pro-hindutva politics, pro-hindutva row, narendra modi
Location: India, Gujarat, Surat




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Substitute teacher arrested for encouraging school students to smoke marijuana

The teacher was arrested and charged with four misdemeanor counts of endangering the welfare of a child. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Microangelo! Turkish micro-artist paints scenes from Istanbul on tiny objects

A micro-artist renowned as Turkey’s Microangelo, a pun on Italian Renaissance master Michelangelo. (Photo: Facebook/HasanKale)
 

Indian-American philanthropist says, ‘Immigrants future of America’

Frank Islam left his family and friends in India with just USD 35 to pursue his life-long dream of owning a business. He went on to become founder and CEO of a company worth more than USD 300 million. (Photo: Twitter)
 

Even after 37 years, Voyager 1’s thrusters work perfectly fine

NASA suggests that Voyager 1 should keep on running for another 2-3 years before it runs out of fuel in the interstellar space.
 

Colours of Holi contain toxic agents, may damage eyes, skin and lungs

Specialists recommend increasing community awareness and emphasizing the health risks associated with coloured-powder. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

For some black women Markle, Prince Harry’s engagement means more

For Markle, some of the negative coverage marked a sad refrain. When Markle was growing up in Los Angeles, her black mother was mistaken for her nanny, and her father worked hard to shield her from bigotry. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP tampered with EVMs in UP civic polls: Mayawati

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on Saturday alleged the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) tampered with the Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) in the Uttar Pradesh civil body polls. (Photo: PTI/File)

Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP boots out 24 leaders for anti-party activities

The BJP reportedly on Friday suspended former MPs Bhupendrasinh Prabhatsinh Solanki, Kanye Patel and Bimal Shah along with 21 others. (Representational image/File)

Andhra Assembly passes bill to grant 5 per cent reservation to Kapu community

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu exchanges sweets with ministers from Kapu community. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Rains hit Lakshadweep islands, damage houses; Cyclone Ockhi to intesify

Five fishing boats were damaged early Saturday at Kalpeni island as water level rose due to heavy rains. (Photo: ANI)

Cyclone Ockhi: TN govt says will seek central funds soon; Modi assures help

During conversation with Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured to immediately give the required assistance. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham