Big win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh civic polls

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Dec 2, 2017, 1:36 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2017, 1:51 am IST
The BJP won 14 out of 16 posts in mayoral polls while the BSP made a comeback by winning two mayoral posts.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath (Photo: PTI)
Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh was painted saffron on Friday when BJP swept the municipal elections establishing its complete hold on the three-tier system of the government. The BJP won 14 out of 16 posts in mayoral polls while the BSP made a comeback by winning two mayoral posts.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath attributed the BJP’s victory to the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the strategy of party president Amit Shah. He said that rival Congress was humbled even in the Gandhi family bastion of Amethi and the BJP will now aim for hundred per cent success in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls.

Deputy chief minister Keshav Maurya said, “The wind which began blowing in 2014 has turned into a storm. We thank the people for reposing faith in us and we will work twice as hard to serve them”. 

