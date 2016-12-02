Yoga now on Unesco’s list of Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity

Ministry of external affairs said, “In a diplomatic triumph for India, the Inter-governmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage has inscribed Yoga in Unesco’s Representative List as the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity." (Representational image)

New Delhi: In what India has termed as a “diplomatic triumph” for it, Yoga has joined the Unesco’s list of “Intangible” Cultural Heritage of Humanity after an Indian proposal in this regard was unanimously supported by all the 24 members of the Intergovernmental Committee of the body at its session in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

This comes after the UN declared June 21 as the International Yoga Day in 2014. Yoga thus becomes the 13th intangible cultural heritage that has been listed from India so far with Unesco, according to a statement by the ministry of culture.

Centre gave push after Yoga Day

In a statement, the ministry of external affairs said, “In a diplomatic triumph for India, the Inter-governmental Committee for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage has inscribed Yoga in Unesco’s Representative List as the Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity. This Declaration of Yoga as a ‘Human Treasure’ enjoyed the unanimous support of the 24-member inter-governmental Committee which overturned the decision of an Evaluation Body of technical experts, seeking to defer the case to the next session of the Committee in 2017.”

India’s existing entries include the Chhau dance (inscribed in 2010), the Buddhist chanting of Ladakh (2012), Sankirtana (the ritual singing, drumming, and the dancing of Manipur (2013), the traditional brass and copper craft of utensil making among the Thatheras of Jandiala Guru, Punjab (2014), and Ramlila )the traditional performance of the Ramayana (2008).

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has played a key role in having the United Nation declare June 21 as the International Yoga Day in 2014. The Government of India has been taking forward the momentum created by celebration of International Yoga Day in 2015 and 2016. The government has continuously been promoting Yoga as a human treasure and a key to noble health,” the culture ministry added.