Nation, Current Affairs

TRS government targets Chandrababu Naidu on investments

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 2, 2016, 12:59 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2016, 2:55 am IST
TRS MLA G. Kishore questioned the source of funds for Mr Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh.
Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu
 Andhra Pradesh CM N. Chandrababu Naidu

Hyderabad: The TRS on Thursday questioned AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his family over the source of funds to acquire 258 Big Bazaar outlets by investing Rs 846 crore when people are struggling for small amounts of money due to demonetisation.

The party also said that it is against stalling of Parliament by the Opposition parties over demonetisation and insisted that a discussion take place on demonetisation and it after effects.

TRS MLA G. Kishore questioned the source of funds for Mr Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh. “It’s really shocking they acquired 258 Big Bazaar outlets investing `846 crore when the common man is struggling to get `1,000. What is the source? Is it black money? Fake notes? Naidu should come clean and reveal the sources of funds. Let TD leaders talk about this,” Mr Kishore said.

In New Delhi, TRS Floor leader in the Lok Sabha A.P. Jitender Reddy requested the Speaker to ensure discussion on demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes and the fallout that has put common man to immense hardships due to acute shortage of new currency notes.

“Please ensure a discussion on demonetisation and problems that arose subsequently. Let the ruling and Opposition parties don’t hold Parliament to ransom for their prestige but ensure smooth conduct of the House,” he told the Lok Sabha.

Tags: chandrababu naidu
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Plastic and safe: Here are the options for cashless transactions

benefits of card with limit: Get all benefits that a debit card offers
 

Salman and Vivek ran into each other and it wasn’t pretty at all!

Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan.
 

Has Ranveer Singh opted out of Zoya's Gully Boy making way for Varun Dhawan?

Ranveer is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati,' while Varun's busy with 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Judwaa 2'.
 

Cash strapped tourists and labourers served free meals at Gururdwara langars

Labourers left jobless get the same warm reception each day (Photo: AP)
 

Ranveer feels Deepika is marriage material, Prakash Padukone reacts!

Prakash Padukone and Deepika Padukone.
 

Sachin Tendulkar’s book named Book of the Year

Sachin Tendulkar’s autobiography ‘Playing it my Way’ has won the Crossword Book of the Year Award in the Autobiography category. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Demonetisation: Payday leads to protests, clashes on Hyderabad streets

Angry bank customers protest in front of a bank at Kanchanbagh by stopping the vehicles and demanding that the officials address their problems. (Photo: P. Surendra)

BJP blamed for Rahul Gandhi’s official Twitter account hack

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi

Rs 4.5 crore in Rs 2,000 notes seized by I-T department in Bengaluru

Cash found during Income Tax raids (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Old Rs 500 notes valid till Dec 2 for fuel, not Dec 15

While junking old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes on November 8, the government had allowed their use for utility bill payments for 72 hours.

Delhi High Court quashes Centre’s ban on 344 drugs

The 344 drugs also included well-known brands like Corex cough syrup, Vicks Action 500 extra and several anti-diabetes medications.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham