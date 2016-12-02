TRS government targets Chandrababu Naidu on investments

Hyderabad: The TRS on Thursday questioned AP Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and his family over the source of funds to acquire 258 Big Bazaar outlets by investing Rs 846 crore when people are struggling for small amounts of money due to demonetisation.

The party also said that it is against stalling of Parliament by the Opposition parties over demonetisation and insisted that a discussion take place on demonetisation and it after effects.

TRS MLA G. Kishore questioned the source of funds for Mr Naidu and his son Nara Lokesh. “It’s really shocking they acquired 258 Big Bazaar outlets investing `846 crore when the common man is struggling to get `1,000. What is the source? Is it black money? Fake notes? Naidu should come clean and reveal the sources of funds. Let TD leaders talk about this,” Mr Kishore said.

In New Delhi, TRS Floor leader in the Lok Sabha A.P. Jitender Reddy requested the Speaker to ensure discussion on demonetisation of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes and the fallout that has put common man to immense hardships due to acute shortage of new currency notes.

“Please ensure a discussion on demonetisation and problems that arose subsequently. Let the ruling and Opposition parties don’t hold Parliament to ransom for their prestige but ensure smooth conduct of the House,” he told the Lok Sabha.