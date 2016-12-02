Nation, Current Affairs

PM bats for digital economy, says large volumes of cash cause corruption

PTI
Published Dec 2, 2016, 11:21 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2016, 11:22 am IST
Corruption slows down growth and takes a toll on the dreams of the poor, neo-middle class and middle class, said Modi on Linkedin.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Contending that large volumes of liquid cash are a big source of corruption and black money, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appealed to the people to "lead the change" towards cashless transactions to lay the strong foundations of an India where there is no place for such malaise.

"In 21st century India, there is no place for corruption. Corruption slows down growth and takes a toll on the dreams of the poor, neo-middle class and middle class," he wrote in an article posted on Linkedin.com.

"Large volumes of liquid cash are a big source of corruption and black money," he said while referring to his "historic" decision on November 8 to scrap Rs 500 and Rs 1000 notes with an aim of ending corruption and black money.

Asserting that in 21st century India, there is no place for corruption, Modi said, "Corruption slows down growth and takes a toll on the dreams of the poor, neo-middle class and middle class."

In this context, he referred to his pitch for cashless transactions.

"I urge all of you, particularly my young friends to lead the change and inspire others to turn towards cashless transactions. This will set the strong foundations of an India where there is no place for corruption and black money," the Prime Minister said.

"Today we live in an era of mobile banking and mobile wallets. Ordering food, buying and selling furniture, ordering a taxi...all of this and lot more is possible through your mobiles. Technology has brought speed and convenience in our lives," he added.

Along with the article, he posted pictorial references to cashless options like credit cards.

"I am sure most of you are using cards and e-wallets regularly but I thought I must share with you ways through which increased cashless transactions are possible," he said.

Modi said the November 8 decision offered "a unique opportunity" for small traders, who have a central role in the economic transformation of India.

"Today, our trading community has a historic chance to upgrade themselves and embrace more technology, which will bring greater prosperity," he said.

He said when he made the announcement, he was aware that the people of India "will face inconvenience but I had requested the people of India to bear this short term pain for long term gain. I am happy to see that the people of India are bearing temporary difficulties for the long term gain of the nation."

The Prime Minister said over the last few days, he had opportunities to travel to rural as well as urban areas in Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Goa and Punjab. "Wherever I went, I asked the people - should corruption and black money be eliminated? Should the poor, neo-middle and middle class get their due? The answer I got everywhere was a resounding yes!"

Tags: narendra modi, cashless economy, corruption, demonetisation
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Several B-Town celebrities were spotted at various locations in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Saif, Tamannaah, Shriya, Virat, other celebs look their casual best
Vidya Balan promoted her upcoming film 'Kahaani 2: Durga Rani Singh' on the TV show 'Yaaron Ki Baraat' and later among the fans in Mumbai on Thursday.

Vidya promotes Kahaani 2 on TV show, later creates fan frenzy
Ranveer Singh and Vaani Kapoor were seen promoting their upcoming film 'Befikre' in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer and Vaani are on a promotion spree for Befikre
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were present at the launch of a lounge bar in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Huma, Aftab, Manish, Sophie, other stars up the glamour quotient
Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Prateik Babbar and several other stars were seen at a bash thrown by fashion designer Kunal Rawal on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid Kapoor and other stars party in style
Several B-Town celebrities came out in style for the Brand Vision Awards held on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam, Sonakshi, Aditi, Sunidhi and Randeep sizzle with their glamour
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

21 years after executing him, China court finds man innocent

Chinese courts have a conviction rate of 99.92 percent, and concerns over wrongful verdicts are fuelled by police reliance on forced confessions and the lack of effective defence in criminal trials. (Representational image)
 

It's official! Aditya Chopra to launch Ranbir Kapoor's cousin Aadar Jain

He had also assisted Karan Johar on his recent successful Ranbir Kapoor-Anushka Sharma-Aishwarya Rai Bachchcan starrer, 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil'.
 

Revealed! Shahid Kapoor to share couch with spouse Mira!

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput Kapoor.
 

Virat Kohli, R Ashwin are legends of modern era: Rahul Dravid

Dravid believes India can keep churning out more legends of the game. (Photo: DC)
 

Kahaani 2 movie review: Not a mother of all stories

The film also stars Arjun Rampal and Jugal Hansraj alongside Vidya.
 

Video: Kerala rickshaw drivers threaten woman for booking Uber cab

The woman shared details in a Facebook post (Photo: Facebook/YouTube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

PM prisoner of his own image, ceded space to terrorists in J&K: Rahul

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi (Photo: PTI)

Volume of trade will grow, paper currency will shrink after note ban: FM

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)

Samba tunnel a mere 'rat hole', used by terrorists only once: BSF

A Border Security Force (BSF) person during a night patrol near the fence at the India-Pakistan International Border at the outpost of Akhnoor sector, about 40 km from Jammu. (Photo: PTI)

Rahul email hack server based in Bengaluru, IP from Scandinavia: report

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi at Congress Working Committee meeting at AICC HQ in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

NIA likely to take over probe into Nagrota, Samba terror attacks

Security personnel move to the encounter site during a gun battle with suspected militants at Army camp at Nagrota near Jammu on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham