Nation, Current Affairs

Pak PM’s foreign adviser Sartaj Aziz likely to meet Narendra Modi

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 2, 2016, 1:15 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2016, 2:28 am IST
Pakistan Foreign Affairs Adviser Sartaj Aziz. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: India said on Thursday that it would “never accept continued terrorism as the new normal of the bilateral relationship” with Pakistan, adding talks cannot take place in such an atmosphere.

The firm stand came even as sources said the Pakistan PM’s adviser on foreign affairs, Sartaj Aziz, may meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on December 4 at the Heart of Asia conference in Amritsar when the Pakistani delegation “calls on” Mr Modi  as per protocol there.

Speculation is also rife that there may be an informal meeting on the sidelines there between Mr. Aziz and Union finance minister Arun Jaitley.

On Tuesday, seven soldiers were killed and six others wounded as terrorists stormed an Army camp in Jammu’s Nagrota, while the Border Security Force killed three militants in the region’s Samba district.

Tags: narendra modi, sartaj aziz
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

