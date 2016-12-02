Nation, Current Affairs

Oppn meets President on IT Bill issue, labels govt ‘authoritarian’

PTI
Published Dec 2, 2016, 8:36 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2016, 8:36 am IST
The JD-U, whose president and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has supported demonetisation, however, was not part of the delegation.
Ghulam Nabi Azad, Leader of Opposition, Rajya Sabha, HD Devegowda, Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi alongwith a Committee members of 17 political Parties meeting with the President Pranab Mukherjee on Income Tax Amendment Bill at Rashtrapati Bhavan in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Stepping up its attack on the government over Income Tax Amendment Bill, a united opposition on Thursday petitioned President Pranab Mukherjee against it, alleging the legislation was hurriedly passed in the Lok Sabha bypassing parliamentary rules and procedures.

As many as 16 opposition parties, including Congress, arch rivals TMC and the Left, SP and BSP, besides DMK, JMM, NCP and others met the President at Rashtrapati Bhawan this evening and handed over a memorandum, which alleged a "brute and authoritarian" government was "stifling" the democratic process.

"We appeal to you as the custodian and protector of the Constitution to intervene at this juncture as the democratic rights are being trampled upon by a brute and authoritarian government that is hell bent upon stifling the democratic and legislative process of our Parliament," the memorandum said.

It said the mandatory provisions of Constitution and Rules of Procedure were "totally violated" in passing the Bill.

The memorandum said though Lok Sabha members raised these issues in the House, their democratic rights were denied on the plea that there was no time to wait for the President's assent as the bill was very important.

"This is not permissible in law and amounts to undermining the authority of the President of India," the memorandum said.

Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi, who was part of the delegation, alleged that Parliamentary procedure was not followed in the passing of the legislation and voice of people was being "suppressed blatantly" now in Parliament too.

"We met the President because of the Bill that was passed without allowing any discussion. There is a sense in the country that the voice of the people is being suppressed and crushed.

"This was being done across the country and now it is being done in Parliament blatantly. This is not the way to run parliamentary democracy. That is why we have come to meet the President here," he said.

Tags: income tax amendment bill, pranab mukherjee, congress, rahul gandhi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

