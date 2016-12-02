Nation, Current Affairs

‘Obvious that some lethargy has set in’: Parrikar on Nagrota terror attack

PTI
Published Dec 2, 2016, 7:24 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2016, 7:24 pm IST
Seven security personnel were killed in the incident which witnessed hostage-like situation at the Army camp.
Security personnel after an encounter with millitants at Army camp in Nagrota area of Jammu. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: In the wake of Nagrota terror attack, Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar today admitted that there is scope for improvement in security as some "sort of lethargy" has set in over a period of time and said those behind any "lapse" will pay for it.

The Minister also said that the recent surgical strike has led to a sense of "uncertainty" in the Pakistani security establishment and it was also a good confidence building measure for India.

Replying to queries on security arrangements at army camps, Parrikar said, "I think we can definitely improve upon it. Probably, over a period, some sort of lethargy has set in. Relaxation, it is obvious... it is taking some time."

He was asked if there was something that should have been done or can be done in the security arrangements in the wake of militants storming the complex of 166 artillery unit of Army at Nagrota on Tuesday.

Seven security personnel, including two officers, were killed in the incident which witnessed a fierce gunbattle and a hostage-like situation at the Army camp, considered to be a peace posting in the Army parlance.

Parrikar said it is "very painful" to see soldiers die but they needed to save children and families. "I think we need to think out of the box. I am very sure that Army is aware of it and working on it," he said.

Asked about his earlier stress on fixing responsibility, Parrikar said even if he does a mistake, he will "have to pay for it".

"Even if there are lapses, they need to be tackled properly. You cannot afford lapses," the Minister said.

Parrikar spoke about the need to use smart technologies for perimeter protection of sensitive bases but said infrastructure cannot be created overnight.

He indicated that lengthy army procedures were coming in the way of getting things done swiftly.

Asked if India could carry out more surgical strikes, Parrikar said the "principle of uncertainty" should be allowed to operate. "It will be beneficial to all of us."

He said that surgical strikes have introduced a degree of uncertainty. "Obviously, uncertainty itself creates decision-making bottlenecks. You will never know them."

The surgical strike were carried out in retaliation to the September 18 Uri attack that left 19 Indian soldiers dead.

"Earlier, one thing was sure that India won't cross (Line of Control). Now that is one thing that's missing. In strategy and such kind of issues, you need to put uncertainty in their minds. That has been achieved," said Parrikar.

The minister said the operation has also left the nation satisfied. "It was a continuous insult to be treated like this...someone comes, hits us and we can't do anything," he said.

The Minister said he had taken the initiative for the army to experiment with three to four types of fences on pilot basis but "they have massive procedures".

Following this, he has now asked the Defence Research and Development Organisation to experiment with smart solutions to secure military bases.

"The DRDO has been asked to try fences of different kinds - microwave, laser, smart fence that can pick vibration and CCTV cameras that can pick movement at one kilometre," he said.

Tags: nagrota terror attack, manohar parrikar, indian army
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

