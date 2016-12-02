Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad’s new selfie spot defaced with spit stains, shoe prints

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | COREENA SUARES
Published Dec 2, 2016, 2:36 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2016, 2:36 am IST
One of the guards Shiva complained that the public doesn’t heed repeated warnings.
A security guard tries to chase off a youth sitting on the Love HYD tourist structure on Tank Bund on Thursday. Security guards were posted at the “selfie spot” after some miscreants defaced the structure. (Photo: DC)
 A security guard tries to chase off a youth sitting on the Love HYD tourist structure on Tank Bund on Thursday. Security guards were posted at the “selfie spot” after some miscreants defaced the structure. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: The latest selfie spot in Hyderabad — Love HYD — on Tank Bund is being defaced with spit stains and shoe prints, forcing the GHMC to deploy guards.

Even in the presence of guards, on Thursday, youth were seen climbing the structure, while others tried to squeeze through the alphabets, for pictures. One of the guards Shiva complained that the public doesn’t heed repeated warnings.
The guards aren’t present during night hours.

“I had noticed five lads standing on each letter for a picture. Rather than safeguarding the structure, some try to deface it. People are insensitive. We will immediately check with the GHMC for any possibility of barricading the structure. Because of a few, the image of the larger public is being spoilt,” said Krishnakriti Foundation Trustee Prshant Lahoti.

Designer says enjoy the spot
In a move to create awareness against female infanticide and selling of newborn females, which is very high in Devarakonda, the Nalgonda police organised an awareness programme ‘Amma nannu Champaké’.

Nalgonda SP N. Prakash Reddy said lack of awareness in the villages was leading to such incidents. More than half the districts in the state had woman SPs and collectors, which showed their determination.

“Free education with hostel facility is provided for girls. Parents should make use of this facility for educating their children. They should be brought up in a fearless environment and parents should play an important role in this aspect.” the SP said.

Tags: love hyd, tank bund

World Gallery

Hundreds of Cuban exiles in Miami rallied on Wednesday for freedom and democracy on the communist island following the death of revolutionary leader Fidel Castro.

Miami exiles rally for Cuba freedom after Castro's death
Havana plunged into mourning Saturday and celebrations erupted in Miami at the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, whose iron-fisted rule defied the United States for a half century. (Photos: AP)

Miami's joyous Cubans hope for change with Fidel Castro's death
Former President Fidel Castro, who led a rebel army to improbable victory in Cuba, embraced Soviet-style communism and defied the power of 10 US presidents during his half century rule, has died at age 90.

Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro dies at 90
A suicide truck bomb killed about 100 people, most of them Iranian Shi'ite pilgrims, at a petrol station in the city of Hilla 100 km (62 miles) south of Baghdad on Thursday.

ISIS truck bomb in Iraq sows carnage among Shiite pilgrims
Tokyo residents woke up Thursday to the first November snowfall in more than 50 years. And the Japan Meteorological Agency said it was the first time fallen snow on the ground was observed in November since such records started to be taken in 1875.

Tokyo gets snowfall in November for first time in 54 years
Iraqi fighters battling to oust the Islamic State group from Mosul recaptured the Catholic Mar Behnam monastery on Sunday, allowing its priests to return. (Photo: AFP)

Prayers return to Iraqi monastery ravaged by ISIS
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Plastic and safe: Here are the options for cashless transactions

benefits of card with limit: Get all benefits that a debit card offers
 

Salman and Vivek ran into each other and it wasn’t pretty at all!

Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan.
 

Has Ranveer Singh opted out of Zoya's Gully Boy making way for Varun Dhawan?

Ranveer is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati,' while Varun's busy with 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Judwaa 2'.
 

Cash strapped tourists and labourers served free meals at Gururdwara langars

Labourers left jobless get the same warm reception each day (Photo: AP)
 

Ranveer feels Deepika is marriage material, Prakash Padukone reacts!

Prakash Padukone and Deepika Padukone.
 

Sachin Tendulkar’s book named Book of the Year

Sachin Tendulkar’s autobiography ‘Playing it my Way’ has won the Crossword Book of the Year Award in the Autobiography category. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

BJP blamed for hack of Rahul Gandhi’s official Twitter account

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi

Rs 4.5 crore in Rs 2,000 notes seized by I-T department in Bengaluru

Cash found during Income Tax raids (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Old Rs 500 notes valid till Dec 2 for fuel, not Dec 15

While junking old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes on November 8, the government had allowed their use for utility bill payments for 72 hours.

Delhi High Court quashes Centre’s ban on 344 drugs

The 344 drugs also included well-known brands like Corex cough syrup, Vicks Action 500 extra and several anti-diabetes medications.

Nalanda University defends decision of forming new Governing Board

George Yeo, the second Chancellor of Nalanda University. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham