Hyderabad’s new selfie spot defaced with spit stains, shoe prints

A security guard tries to chase off a youth sitting on the Love HYD tourist structure on Tank Bund on Thursday. Security guards were posted at the “selfie spot” after some miscreants defaced the structure. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: The latest selfie spot in Hyderabad — Love HYD — on Tank Bund is being defaced with spit stains and shoe prints, forcing the GHMC to deploy guards.

Even in the presence of guards, on Thursday, youth were seen climbing the structure, while others tried to squeeze through the alphabets, for pictures. One of the guards Shiva complained that the public doesn’t heed repeated warnings.

The guards aren’t present during night hours.

“I had noticed five lads standing on each letter for a picture. Rather than safeguarding the structure, some try to deface it. People are insensitive. We will immediately check with the GHMC for any possibility of barricading the structure. Because of a few, the image of the larger public is being spoilt,” said Krishnakriti Foundation Trustee Prshant Lahoti.

In a move to create awareness against female infanticide and selling of newborn females, which is very high in Devarakonda, the Nalgonda police organised an awareness programme ‘Amma nannu Champaké’.

Nalgonda SP N. Prakash Reddy said lack of awareness in the villages was leading to such incidents. More than half the districts in the state had woman SPs and collectors, which showed their determination.

“Free education with hostel facility is provided for girls. Parents should make use of this facility for educating their children. They should be brought up in a fearless environment and parents should play an important role in this aspect.” the SP said.