Nation, Current Affairs

Hizbul commander videos go viral, forces in Kashmir launch hunt to nab him

PTI
Published Dec 2, 2016, 6:35 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2016, 6:45 pm IST
Forces tracked one of his hideouts in South Kashmir's Pulwama district where the clip was believed to have been shot.
Security personnel on guard in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)
 Security personnel on guard in Jammu and Kashmir. (Photo: PTI)

Srinagar: Soon after two new videos of Hizbul Mujahideen (HM) commander Zakir Rashid went viral, security forces launched a manhunt to nab him and tracked one of his hideouts in South Kashmir's Pulwama district where the clip was believed to have been shot.

Security forces are "inching closer to him through our informer network," police officials said about Zakir, who has purportedly claimed in the two-minute video that his outfit had got hold of the database of all "informers" working with the agencies.

Launching a manhunt, security forces conducted an "intelligence-based operation" in Batipora Dadsara village of Tral in the district and "busted" the "studio hideout" where the video was believed to have been filmed, they said.

Some clothes and other material used by Zakir alias Moosa and other militants in different videos and photographs were recovered from the house which was raided by the security forces, the officials said.

"We identified the room and other things that appear in HM commander's videos and photos. He may have been using one of the rooms of the said house as a studio, where he used to record his videos," the officials said.

The house owner is absconding and a case has been registered, they said, adding investigation has been taken up and "strict action will be taken against all over-ground workers and harbourers of militants in the future as well."

In the video which is in circulation on social media in Kashmir, a man, who cannot be seen but has a voice-over, claims to be Zakir and is heard saying that the militant outfit has gained access to 'database' of "informers" of security forces. However, the claim was disputed by the police.

Another video was also doing the rounds on social media, showing Zakir holding a rifle and donning army fatigue. In the video, he is seen issuing threats to policemen while speaking in Urdu.

Zakir had taken over the militant outfit in the Valley after his predecessor Burhan Wani was killed in an encounter with security forces in July this year.

Tags: hizbul mujahideen, terrorists, kashmir army
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Sports Gallery

Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech photographed during their wedding ceremony. (Photo: Twitter)

Pictures from Yuvraj Singh and Hazel Keech's wedding
Ashwin can end 2016 as the highest wicket-taker in Tests for this year. (Photo: AFP)

Top 5 Test wicket-takers of 2016
India managed to wrap-up the England innings after Lunch, on the last day fo the fifth Test. (Photo: AP)

India vs England: Top 5 performers from the Vizag Test
The historic result came in front of a packed house at one of America's most iconic sporting venues -- after eight years of legislative wrangling finally saw the state of New York lift its long-running ban of professional MMA in April. (Photo: AP)

UFC: Conor McGregor bags 2nd title, creates history
While England coach Trevor Bayliss has suggested there are good players in the Indian side in addition to Virat Kohli and R Ashwin, the duo’s performance will play a big role in determining the future of the series. Here are six cricketers to watch out for from the five-match Test series. (Photo: BCCI)

India vs England: 6 players to watch out for in Test series
Bengaluru FC scripted history on Wednesday as they became the first Indian side to enter AFC Cup final. (Photo: Bengaluru FC)

AFC Cup: Bengaluru FC create history at Kanteerava Stadium
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Clown man’ of Aleppo who entertained traumatised children dies in air strike

This undated photo courtesy of Ahmad al-Khatib, a media activist in Aleppo, shows Syrian social worker Anas al-Basha, 24, dressed as a clown, while posing for a photograph in Aleppo, Syria. (Photo: AP)
 

Rakesh Roshan to release Hrithik's Kaabil a day before Shah Rukh Khan's Raees

'Kaabil,' helmed by Sanjay Gupta, also stars Yami Gautam, Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy.
 

‘False is good’: 18-year-old Macedonian shows how fake news is done

Stories from USA Daily News 24, a fake news site registered in Veles, Macedonia. (Photo: AP)
 

'Not my image': Designer Tom Ford refuses to dress Melania Trump

Designer Sophie Theallat wrote an open letter last month urging colleagues not to dress Melania Trump. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Did you spot Farhan Akhtar in Arjun Rampal's Daddy teaser?

Screengrabs from the teaser.
 

Watching too much porn is causing erectile problems for 1 in 10 men

Too much porn is ruining young healthy men's sex life (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Delhi: Ex-armyman given bail in high profile sex racket case

Representational Image.

India to step up efforts for Pak's isolation at Heart of Asia conference

Pakistan Prime Minister's Advisor on Foreign Affairs Sartaj Aziz. (Photo: AFP)

Samba attack: BSF to scan International Border for possible tunnels

Apart from manual and mobile patrolling and three tier fencing, the BSF is keeping a hawk's eye on the movement along the IB. (Photo: PTI/ Representational Image)

CBI Director Anil Sinha retires; Rakesh Asthana takes charge

New CBI Director Rakesh Asthana (Photo: video grab)

Pakistan should introspect why relations are tense: Jaitley

Finance minister Arun Jaitley. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham