Nation, Current Affairs

Don’t ‘overstretch’ verdict on playing national anthem in cinemas: SC

PTI
Published Dec 2, 2016, 1:05 pm IST
Updated Dec 2, 2016, 1:20 pm IST
The apex court refused to entertain a plea by a BJP leader seeking the playing of national anthem in courts.
Supreme Court of India. (Photo: File)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday refused to entertain a plea of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and lawyer seeking playing of national anthem in all courts before the start of proceedings.

A bench of justices Dipak Misra and Amitava Roy said it is not inclined to entertain the plea of BJP spokesperson Ashwani Kumar Upadhyay after Attorney General Mukul Rohatgi submitted that the petitioner should file a proper application.

"Whether right or wrong, our order should not be overstretched. Bar (referring to Upadhyay) should show some retrain," the bench said.

Earlier in the morning, Upadhyay mentioned the plea before the bench which had on November 30 made it mandatory for cinema halls to play national anthem before screening of a movie and the audience must stand and show respect.

Read: National anthem to be played in all cinemas, everyone must stand up: SC

The bench has then sought AG's assistance to learn his view on the plea of Upadhyay.

In its November 30 order, the apex court had said that "love and respect for the motherland is reflected when one shows respect to the national anthem as well as to the national flag. That apart, it would instill the feeling within one a sense committed patriotism and nationalism."

It had said that when the anthem is played the national flag shall be shown on the screen and the order should be given effect in a week's time.

The bench had also said that prior to the anthem being played or sung in the cinema hall, the entry and exit doors shall remain closed so that no one can create any kind of disturbance which will amount to disrespect to the national anthem and the doors can be opened once it is over.

Tags: supreme court, national anthem, bjp
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

The Supreme Court on October 31 asked the government to specify what would constitute disrespect to the national anthem and its abuse. (Photo: Representational Image)

National anthem to be played in all cinemas, everyone must stand up: SC

SC also directed that the national anthem must not be printed on any undesirable object, or used for commercial purposes.
30 Nov 2016 11:54 AM
Union Minister Venkaiah Naidu (Photo: PTI)

SC's decision on national anthem will inculcate patriotism among people: Govt

SC directed that cinema halls across the country must play the national anthem before the screening of a film.
30 Nov 2016 4:58 PM

