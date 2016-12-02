Nation, Current Affairs

Demonetisation: Uproar in Rajya Sabha despite Modi’s presence

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 2, 2016, 2:02 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2016, 2:55 am IST
Opposition seeks PM’s apology for hitting out at demonetisation critics.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley in the Rajya Sabha in New Delhi on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The government on Thursday charged the Opposition, mainly the Congress, of “changing the goal post” on demonetisation discussion after Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat through in Rajya Sabha amid uproar as the Opposition parties demanded an apology from him for certain remarks made targeting the critics of the demonetisation.

Mr Modi reached the Upper House a minute before the scheduled time of Question Hour at 12 noon, kept sitting when the House was adjourned briefly and came again when the House re-assembled at 2 pm after the lunch break.

Questions related to Prime Minister’s Office are listed on Thursdays. Sources disclosed government managers had requested the Prime Minister that he should come to the Upper House at 2 pm as the Opposition had been accusing that the PM comes to the House only for the Question Hour and not for the demonetisation debate, which is yet to be resumed after November 16, first day of the winter session.

“First they (opposition) were demanding that the PM should come to the House, then they demanded that he should intervene, which the government said that he will and that the finance minister will also reply, then they said he was coming only for the Question Hour (in both Houses) and now when he (PM) was there at 2 pm (in Rajya Sabha) they want an apology (from the PM),” said parliamentary affair minister Ananth Kumar.

Tags: prime minister narendra modi, rajya sabha
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Shahid Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, Prateik Babbar and several other stars were seen at a bash thrown by fashion designer Kunal Rawal on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid Kapoor and other stars party in style
Several B-Town celebrities came out in style for the Brand Vision Awards held on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sonam, Sonakshi, Aditi, Sunidhi and Randeep sizzle with their glamour
Several B-Town celebrities came out dressed stunningly for a fashion event on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Tamannaah, Saiyami, Surveen, Amyra, Patralekha make a fashion statement
Vidya Balan, Arjun Rampal and Sujoy Ghosh were snapped while inteacting with the media in Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Vidya, Arjun, Sujoy promote Kahaani 2 in Delhi
Several Bollywood stars were snapped at various locations in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Kangana, Deepika, Hrithik, Ranveer, other stars step out in style
Shah Rukh Khan and several other celebrities were spotted at Salman Khan's residence late Monday for a bash. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh comes out to party with Salman, other stars
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Plastic and safe: Here are the options for cashless transactions

benefits of card with limit: Get all benefits that a debit card offers
 

Salman and Vivek ran into each other and it wasn’t pretty at all!

Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan.
 

Has Ranveer Singh opted out of Zoya's Gully Boy making way for Varun Dhawan?

Ranveer is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati,' while Varun's busy with 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Judwaa 2'.
 

Cash strapped tourists and labourers served free meals at Gururdwara langars

Labourers left jobless get the same warm reception each day (Photo: AP)
 

Ranveer feels Deepika is marriage material, Prakash Padukone reacts!

Prakash Padukone and Deepika Padukone.
 

Sachin Tendulkar’s book named Book of the Year

Sachin Tendulkar’s autobiography ‘Playing it my Way’ has won the Crossword Book of the Year Award in the Autobiography category. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Demonetisation: Payday leads to protests, clashes on Hyderabad streets

Angry bank customers protest in front of a bank at Kanchanbagh by stopping the vehicles and demanding that the officials address their problems. (Photo: P. Surendra)

BJP blamed for Rahul Gandhi’s official Twitter account hack

Congress Vice President Rahul Gandhi

Rs 4.5 crore in Rs 2,000 notes seized by I-T department in Bengaluru

Cash found during Income Tax raids (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Old Rs 500 notes valid till Dec 2 for fuel, not Dec 15

While junking old 500 and 1,000 rupee notes on November 8, the government had allowed their use for utility bill payments for 72 hours.

Delhi High Court quashes Centre’s ban on 344 drugs

The 344 drugs also included well-known brands like Corex cough syrup, Vicks Action 500 extra and several anti-diabetes medications.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham