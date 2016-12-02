Demonetisation: Uproar in Rajya Sabha despite Modi’s presence

New Delhi: The government on Thursday charged the Opposition, mainly the Congress, of “changing the goal post” on demonetisation discussion after Prime Minister Narendra Modi sat through in Rajya Sabha amid uproar as the Opposition parties demanded an apology from him for certain remarks made targeting the critics of the demonetisation.

Mr Modi reached the Upper House a minute before the scheduled time of Question Hour at 12 noon, kept sitting when the House was adjourned briefly and came again when the House re-assembled at 2 pm after the lunch break.

Questions related to Prime Minister’s Office are listed on Thursdays. Sources disclosed government managers had requested the Prime Minister that he should come to the Upper House at 2 pm as the Opposition had been accusing that the PM comes to the House only for the Question Hour and not for the demonetisation debate, which is yet to be resumed after November 16, first day of the winter session.

“First they (opposition) were demanding that the PM should come to the House, then they demanded that he should intervene, which the government said that he will and that the finance minister will also reply, then they said he was coming only for the Question Hour (in both Houses) and now when he (PM) was there at 2 pm (in Rajya Sabha) they want an apology (from the PM),” said parliamentary affair minister Ananth Kumar.