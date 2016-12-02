Nation, Current Affairs

Cabinet approves 100 acres for Rs 10,000 crore investor in AP

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Dec 2, 2016, 3:57 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2016, 3:57 am IST
The wages of the mayor will be increased from Rs 14,000 to Rs 30,000 and deputy mayor from Rs 8,000 to Rs 20,000.
N Chandrababu Naidu
 N Chandrababu Naidu

Vijayawada: The AP state Cabinet, which met at the Velagapudi Secretariat on Thursday, decided to allot 100 acres at the rate of Rs 50 lakh per acre  in Amaravati to BR Shetty Group of Dubai to set up a medical university, a 1,000-bed hospital, medical equipment manufacturing unit, naturopathy centre and staff quarters with an investment  of Rs 10,000 crore.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting, I&PR minister Palle Raghunatha Reddy said that the Cabinet also decided to increase salaries of of 14 mayors, 14 deputy mayors, 715 corporators, 96 chairpersons, 96 vice-chairpersons and 2,450 councillors.

The wages of the mayor will be increased from Rs 14,000 to Rs 30,000 and deputy mayor from Rs 8,000 to Rs 20,000. The local bodies have to bear additional expenditure of Rs 6.52 crore with the increase in wages which cost Rs 15.86 crore.

The Cabinet decided to extend surety to get a loan of Rs 1,859 crore from Hudco or other agencies for Amaravati Metro Rail Corporation, to take forward the project. The Metro rail project in Vijayawada costs Rs 7,212 Crore including `829.50 crore equity each from Union and state governments.

The Cabinet also approved the draft Bill to bring amendment to AP Infrastructure Development Enabling Act 2001 to attract more investments from private sector.

The Cabinet also decided to allot 200 acres to Apollo Tyres Limited at Chinapanduru of Varadayapalem mandal in Chittoor to set up a modern tyre factory.  It also decided to extend guarantee to provide cash credit facility to APCO to purchase clothes at a cost of Rs 52.48 crore and yarn at Rs 5.84 crore from 2016-17 to 2018-19. The Cabinet decided to sanction and upgrade 195 posts in three departments, Mr Reddy said.

Tags: velagapudi secretariat, ap cabinet
Location: India, Andhra Pradesh, Vijayawada

Technology Gallery

China's Shenzhou 11 spaceship onboard a Long March-2F carrier rocket takes off from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gansu province on Monday Oct. 17, 2016. China launched a pair of astronauts into space Monday on a mission to dock with an experimental space station and remain aboard for 30 days in preparation for the start of operations by a full-bore facility six years from now. (Photo: AP)

China blasts off two astronauts on longest manned mission
Google's San Francisco keynote event saw the search giant unveil two new smartphones under the brand name Pixel. The Pixel and Pixel XL presently use the most powerful chipsets out there.

Google finally flexes its hardware muscles with Pixel and more
How good is the iphone 7 camera? The makers Apple claims the sensors on both iphone 7 and iphone 7 Plus offer great imaging. And now that the phones have shipped, the verdict is slowly trickling in. If we read the comments on Reddit and Softpedia, we would say there have been some ‘mixed reactions’. Judge for yourselves. Please note the images are not in full resolution and have been compressed.

How good or bad is the iphone 7 camera?
The Airlander 10, part airship and part airplane, is the world's largest aircraft built by the the Hybrid Air Vehicles in UK.

World’s largest aircraft ready to take off
China has been ramping up research into advanced new military equipment, including submarines, aircraft carriers and anti-satellite missiles. Now the country has completed production of the world's largest amphibious aircraft after seven years of work. (Photo: ANI)

Here is what China’s 121-feet-long amphibious aircraft AG600 looks like
Pokemon Go is a new game which is driving people crazy. The game relies on augmented reality clubbed with GPS-based locations to place the monsters, which need to be captured by the user. One has to physically approach the location and catch them. Surprisingly, the monsters are found in weird locations and spots. Check out some of the weirdest places to find these cute monsters.

The Pokemon Go craze: weird places to find monsters
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Plastic and safe: Here are the options for cashless transactions

benefits of card with limit: Get all benefits that a debit card offers
 

Salman and Vivek ran into each other and it wasn’t pretty at all!

Vivek Oberoi and Salman Khan.
 

Has Ranveer Singh opted out of Zoya's Gully Boy making way for Varun Dhawan?

Ranveer is currently working on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Padmavati,' while Varun's busy with 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' and 'Judwaa 2'.
 

Cash strapped tourists and labourers served free meals at Gururdwara langars

Labourers left jobless get the same warm reception each day (Photo: AP)
 

Ranveer feels Deepika is marriage material, Prakash Padukone reacts!

Prakash Padukone and Deepika Padukone.
 

Sachin Tendulkar’s book named Book of the Year

Sachin Tendulkar’s autobiography ‘Playing it my Way’ has won the Crossword Book of the Year Award in the Autobiography category. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Plastic and safe: Here are the options for cashless transactions

benefits of card with limit: Get all benefits that a debit card offers

Telangana: Work at govt offices comes to a standstill for cash

People queue up outside a bank to withdraw cash (Representational Image)

In Guntur, police help by diverting cash

While jostling and arguments were reported from many places, police caned the people in Anantapur.

My plane in air, Army at my door, fumes West Bengal CM Mamata

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee (Photo: PTI)

Centre clarifies new amendments in I-T Act, restates limit on gold holding

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2016 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham