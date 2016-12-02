Nation, Current Affairs

After Army deployment at toll plazas, angry Mamata refuses to leave secretariat

PTI
Published Dec 2, 2016, 1:00 am IST
Updated Dec 2, 2016, 1:00 am IST
Talking to reporters at the state secretariat, she alleged that Army was deployed at two toll plazas at Palsit and Dankuni on NH 2.
West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee
 West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

Kolkata: West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday accused the Centre of creating a situation “worse than Emergency” by deploying army personnel at two toll plazas on a national highway without informing her government.

Talking to reporters at the state secretariat, she alleged that Army was deployed at two toll plazas at Palsit and Dankuni on NH 2. “Army has been deployed at two toll plazas without informing the state government. This is a very serious situation worse than Emergency,” she said.

“It is an attack on the federal structure. Given an opportunity I will talk to the President on the issue. Has Emergency been imposed in the country without declaration,” she asked.

“Army is our asset. We are proud of them. We requisition Army in times of major disaster or communal flare up. “I don't know what has actually happened. Even if there is mock-trial, state government is informed,” she said. Mamata later said that she will stay put at state secretariat, and won't leave until Army is withdrawn from toll plaza in front of it.

A defence spokesperson said the army conducts bi-annual exercise throughout the country to get statistical data about the load carriers that could be made available to the force in case of a contingency.

