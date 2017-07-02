 LIVE !  :  West Indies skipper Jason Holder has won the toss for the fourth time in a row. (Photo: BCCI/Twitter) Live | West Indies vs India, 4th ODI: Lewis, Hope get WI off to steady start
 
Nation, Current Affairs

UP: Woman's dead body carried on rickshaw for postmortem

ANI
Published Jul 2, 2017, 6:25 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2017, 6:25 pm IST
The body of the woman, who died after being hit by a train, was wrapped in a cloth and the head was heavily bleeding.
The dead woman's body was taken for postmortem by the GRP. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 The dead woman's body was taken for postmortem by the GRP. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Firozabad: A dead woman's body was taken to hospital on a rickshaw by the Government Railway Police (GRP) of Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad for postmortem, on Sunday.

The body of the woman, who died after being hit by a train, was wrapped in a cloth and the head was heavily bleeding.

Responding to the incident, the investigating policeman said that he is in a lower rank and therefore, carried the dead body on rickshaw.

"The senior officials would know more about it. I am a lower rank employee and that is why, I carried her body on a rickshaw", he added.

Tags: postmortem, dead body, government railway police, investigation
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Firozabad

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

CISF of IGI airport best in country: World Quality Congress

Indira Gandhi International Airport. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 

Chinese man whose skin resembles a tree forced to stay in isolation

Doctors haven't been able to find any cure for it (Photo: YouTube)
 

Video: Massive 50-year-old shark is the biggest ever to be caught on camera

The footage has garnered millions of views (Photo: Facebook)
 

PM Modi strutting to 'Darth Vader' theme at GST event evokes mixed reactions

(Photo: PTI/Still from Star Wars)
 

Watch: Street-smart MS Dhoni stumps West Indies wicketkeeper while batting

MS Dhoni scored unbeaten 78 to set up India’s 93-run win over West Indies in the 3rd ODI of 5-match series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Caught on stump mic: MS Dhoni pokes R Ashwin, advises Virat Kohli not to waste DRS

MS Dhoni, whose DRS acumen Virat Kohli trusts a lot, advised the Indian skipper not to waste a review during the third ODI against West Indies. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India pushes troops in Doka La in longest impasse since 1962

Representational Image. (Photo: File)

More lynching incidents in past than under BJP government: Amit Shah

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Open bar: Locals throng bars after LDF's new policy reopens 77 outlets

Overjoyed locals crowd the bars after LDF reopens 77 bars, in Kerala. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Textbook shows mosque as source of noise pollution, sparks row

People on social media launched an online petition demanding withdrawal of the book. (Photo: PTI)

Kerala govt renews licenses as part of new liquor policy; 77 outlets reopen

Government has also renewed the licenses of 2112 toddy shops. (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham