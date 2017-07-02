Nation, Current Affairs

Surgical strikes changed world's outlook towards India: Amit Shah

PTI
Published Jul 2, 2017, 9:04 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2017, 9:23 am IST
The decision to conduct the surgical strike was taken with a political will, Shah said.
BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)
 BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Panaji: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) President Amit Shah on Saturday said the surgical strike conducted by the Army in Pak-Occupied Kashmir last year changed the world's outlook towards India and showed the country is committed to "self-defence".

The decision to conduct the surgical strike was taken with a political will, he said.

Speaking to a group of people in Panaji, he said Indian forces are attacked on the border "everyday and terrorists enter our territory".

"I don't say it is not happening today. It is happening today as well. But when the Uri attack happened, the BJP government led by Narendra Modi took a decision," he said, as he listed the Centre's achievements in the last three years.

An Army battalion headquarter in Uri was attacked by terrorists on September 18 last year in which 19 jawans were killed.

Later that month, the Army conducted surgical strike on terror launchpads in PoK.

"We told the world that India is capable of self- defence," the BJP president said. "Nobody has dared to do this except the USA."

Since the surgical strike, the world's outlook towards India has changed, he added.

Tags: surgical strikes, army, amit shah, terrorism
Location: India, Goa, Panaji

 




Related Stories

Chief Minister of Goa Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)

Planned surgical strike year ago, went ahead post TV anchor's jibe: Parrikar

Parrikar did not reveal the identity of anchor or mention when the journalist asked Rathore the question.
01 Jul 2017 11:34 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing at the United States Community Reception in Washington DC, USA on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Surgical strikes prove India’s strength, no country questioned it: Modi

Modi said the surgical strikes demonstrated that India can ensure its security when needed.
26 Jun 2017 9:10 AM
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India-Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy final was ‘fixed’: Ramdas Athawale

"How could the cricketers, who played so well in the entire tournament, did not perform in the final match (in London on June 18)?" the RPI(A) leader Ramdas Athawale asked. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Fidget-spinners on fire, quite literally

Fidget spinners have become the must-have toy for youngsters, with retailers quickly selling out. (Image: Amazon)
 

Apple slashes iPhone prices by 7.5 per cent in India

The Apple devices manufactured in India have experienced reduction in prices as well. (Representational image)
 

Smartphones can reduce brain power: study

The findings suggest that the mere presence of one's smartphone reduces available cognitive capacity and impairs cognitive functioning, even though people feel they are giving their full attention and focus to the task at hand. (Representational image)
 

Samsung to launch refurbished Note 7 smartphones from July 7

The firm said earlier this year it planned to sell refurbished Note 7s after investigations by Samsung and independent firms concluded the batteries were solely responsible for the fires. (Image: Samsung Galaxy Note 7)
 

Researchers develop the sharpest laser in the world

One of the two silicon resonators (photo: PTB)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Haryana: 4 people arrested, sent to judicial custody for Junaid's lynching

Junaid's brothers- Hashim and Sakir- who were also travelling in the train with him, were injured by a mob which also allegedly hurled slurs against them. (Photo: Screengrab)

State of play: In the land of the blind, one-eyed man is king

Assembly Speaker K.B. Koliwad

Sunday story: Food of the Gods! And the ire of the common people!

To the world outside, the swamiji may seem to have acted against the tenets of a Hindu religious centre, but in reality, the Udupi Krishna Mutt has always welcomed Muslims into its fold.

The chat room: Silence of the powerful – #NotInMyName

Ammu Joseph

Find air tickets at low prices online

Airlines offer coupon codes on their websites.(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham