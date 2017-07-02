Nation, Current Affairs

Haryana: 4 people arrested, sent to judicial custody for Junaid's lynching

PTI
Published Jul 2, 2017, 9:15 am IST
Updated Jul 2, 2017, 9:15 am IST
17-yr-old Junaid was stabbed when he, along with his brothers, was returning home after Eid shopping in Delhi on June 22.
Junaid's brothers- Hashim and Sakir- who were also travelling in the train with him, were injured by a mob which also allegedly hurled slurs against them. (Photo: Screengrab)
 Junaid's brothers- Hashim and Sakir- who were also travelling in the train with him, were injured by a mob which also allegedly hurled slurs against them. (Photo: Screengrab)

Faridabad: Four people arrested in connection with the stabbing of a Muslim boy on a Mathura-bound train have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a court in Faridabad.

Police said these accused were arrested on June 28 and were initially sent to two-day police remand.

Junaid (17) was stabbed when he, along with his brothers, was returning home in Palwal district's Khandawli village after Eid shopping in Delhi on June 22.

His brothers- Hashim and Sakir- who were also travelling in the train with him, were injured by a mob which also allegedly hurled slurs against them.

Police have so far arrested five people. Of the five, four held on June 28 are residents of Khambi village. The fifth one was held earlier.

Tags: cattle ban, beef ban, hate crime, haryana train lynching
Location: India, Haryana, Faridabad

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

India-Pakistan ICC Champions Trophy final was ‘fixed’: Ramdas Athawale

"How could the cricketers, who played so well in the entire tournament, did not perform in the final match (in London on June 18)?" the RPI(A) leader Ramdas Athawale asked. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Fidget-spinners on fire, quite literally

Fidget spinners have become the must-have toy for youngsters, with retailers quickly selling out. (Image: Amazon)
 

Apple slashes iPhone prices by 7.5 per cent in India

The Apple devices manufactured in India have experienced reduction in prices as well. (Representational image)
 

Smartphones can reduce brain power: study

The findings suggest that the mere presence of one's smartphone reduces available cognitive capacity and impairs cognitive functioning, even though people feel they are giving their full attention and focus to the task at hand. (Representational image)
 

Samsung to launch refurbished Note 7 smartphones from July 7

The firm said earlier this year it planned to sell refurbished Note 7s after investigations by Samsung and independent firms concluded the batteries were solely responsible for the fires. (Image: Samsung Galaxy Note 7)
 

Researchers develop the sharpest laser in the world

One of the two silicon resonators (photo: PTB)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Surgical strikes changed world's outlook towards India: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

State of play: In the land of the blind, one-eyed man is king

Assembly Speaker K.B. Koliwad

Sunday story: Food of the Gods! And the ire of the common people!

To the world outside, the swamiji may seem to have acted against the tenets of a Hindu religious centre, but in reality, the Udupi Krishna Mutt has always welcomed Muslims into its fold.

The chat room: Silence of the powerful – #NotInMyName

Ammu Joseph

Find air tickets at low prices online

Airlines offer coupon codes on their websites.(Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham