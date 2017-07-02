Haryana: 4 people arrested, sent to judicial custody for Junaid's lynching

Junaid's brothers- Hashim and Sakir- who were also travelling in the train with him, were injured by a mob which also allegedly hurled slurs against them. (Photo: Screengrab)

Faridabad: Four people arrested in connection with the stabbing of a Muslim boy on a Mathura-bound train have been sent to judicial custody for 14 days by a court in Faridabad.

Police said these accused were arrested on June 28 and were initially sent to two-day police remand.

Junaid (17) was stabbed when he, along with his brothers, was returning home in Palwal district's Khandawli village after Eid shopping in Delhi on June 22.

His brothers- Hashim and Sakir- who were also travelling in the train with him, were injured by a mob which also allegedly hurled slurs against them.

Police have so far arrested five people. Of the five, four held on June 28 are residents of Khambi village. The fifth one was held earlier.