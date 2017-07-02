Nation, Current Affairs

GST rollout: TTE demands extra fee in Gujarat's Queen Express, outrage passengers

ANI
Published Jul 2, 2017, 1:58 pm IST
Updated Jul 2, 2017, 2:15 pm IST
In a video depicting chaos that went viral online, the TTE of Queen Express was seen asking passengers to pay an additional fare
Screenshot from the video shows the TTE collecting the extra money. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
 Screenshot from the video shows the TTE collecting the extra money. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

Surat (Gujarat): In a series of arguments which prevailed after the midnight launch of the Goods and Services Tax (GST), passengers of Gujarat's Queen Express train refused to pay the extra fee that was reportedly levied in lieu of the GST.

The TTE has since been removed from duty and the matter is under investigation.

In a video depicting chaos that went viral online, the Travel Ticket Examiner (TTE) of Queen Express was seen asking passengers to pay an additional fare of Rs. 20 per ticket on account of instructions given to him by government officials to do so, citing the GST to be the reason for the same.

Passengers were seen arguing that the charge must be levied on tickets booked after July 1, and not on those booked before the roll out of the new tax regime, and refused to pay the additional fee. Passengers also demanded to see an official circular from the Centre.

Amid what was seen as 'festive fervor' post the midnight rollout of the GST, protests broke out in various pockets of the nation, deeming the GST to be one that will 'loot the nation'.

In Bhopal, some Congress party workers and traders burnt copies of the GST norms, saying these taxations only existed during the colonial times.

"How can you tax pooja items and coffins? This is unacceptable. It is going to be bad for traders and farmers, with prices of goods going up. Congress will stand by traders and make sure their demands are met. I would request the President to re-consider," a protestor said.

Meanwhile, in Agra, effigies were burnt and slogans were raised against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Arun Jaitley for the launch of the 'incomplete' taxation system.

Drawing parallels to the premature delivery of a baby, protestors and traders criticised the ruling dispensation for lack of uniformity and tax rates, adding that traders would accept the GST only once it has been chalked out completely.

"You are making traders become ghulams (slaves) again," one of the protestors asserted.

Ending more than 11 years of hectic argument among the Centre and the states, the GST, which was rolled out at the stroke of midnight, is being said to completely transform the indirect taxation landscape in the country involving both the Central and State levies.

In a departure from the normal practice, GST will be administered together by the Centre and states.

The biggest tax reform since independence - GST - will pave way for realisation of the goal of "One Nation - One Tax - One Market".

It will benefit all the stakeholders namely industry, government and consumer as it will lower the cost of goods and services give a boost to the economy and make the products and services globally competitive, giving a major boost to 'Make in India' initiative.

Under the GST regime, exports will be zero-rated in entirety unlike the present system where refund of some of the taxes does not take place due to fragmented nature of indirect taxes between the Centre and the States.

However, GST will make India a common market with common tax rates and procedures and remove economic barriers. GST is largely technology driven and will reduce the human interface to a great extent. GST is expected to improve ease of doing business in India.

Tags: goods and services tax, queen express, gst, gst launch
Location: India, Gujarat, Surat

 




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: Massive 50-year-old shark is the biggest ever to be caught on camera

The footage has garnered millions of views (Photo: Facebook)
 

PM Modi strutting to 'Darth Vader' theme at GST event evokes mixed reactions

(Photo: PTI/Still from Star Wars)
 

Watch: Street-smart MS Dhoni stumps West Indies wicketkeeper while batting

MS Dhoni scored unbeaten 78 to set up India’s 93-run win over West Indies in the 3rd ODI of 5-match series. (Photo: AFP)
 

Caught on stump mic: MS Dhoni pokes R Ashwin, advises Virat Kohli not to waste DRS

MS Dhoni, whose DRS acumen Virat Kohli trusts a lot, advised the Indian skipper not to waste a review during the third ODI against West Indies. (Photo: AFP)
 

Ramdas Athawale accuses Virat Kohli, Yuvraj Singh of fixing Champions Trophy final

"How could the cricketers, who played so well in the entire tournament, did not perform in the final match (in London on June 18)?" the RPI(A) leader Ramdas Athawale asked. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Fidget-spinners on fire, quite literally

Fidget spinners have become the must-have toy for youngsters, with retailers quickly selling out. (Image: Amazon)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Jet Airways Vice President Col Avneet Singh Bedi arrested in land grab case

Jet Airways Vice President Col. Avneet Singh Bedi (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Meira Kumar appeals to TN MLAs, MPs to support her in 'ideological battle'

Presidential nominee Meira Kumar (Photo: File)

Tamil Nadu theatres to begin indefinite strike opposing GST from Monday

Tamil Nadu theatres will be halting advance bookings of tickets from Sunday and all shows across the state's theatres will be suspended starting next week. (Representational Image)

BJP leader arrested for lynching man in J'Khand on suspicion of carrying beef

The meat trader was attacked on suspicion of carrying beef. (Representational Image)

GST rates at reasonable level; not consumers but traders complaining: FM

Finance Minister Arun Jaitley (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham