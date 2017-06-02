Uttar Pradesh: Mother puts kidney on sale for kids' education

Aarti Sharma with her children. She said her husband’s business failed after note ban came to effect. (Photo: ANI)

Lucknow: In a shocking incident, a woman has offered to sell her kidney in order to pay for the education of her children.

The woman, Aarti Sharma, is a resident of Rohta locality in Agra. With the help of a social organisation, she has uploaded a letter on the social media, offering her kidney for sale on Wednesday. Talking to reporters on Thursday, Aarti said that her four children — three daughters and one son — were studying in a CBSE school which had shown them the door after she failed to pay their fees.

Aarti, who lives with eight other family members in a 330-sq-ft rented room in Eco Colony, Rohata, said her husband was in the business of readymade garments which had shut down after demonetisation, causing financial distress to the family.

Aarti also approached the local officials for help, who told her to make ‘your children study according to your status’.

She met UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath who assured her of help but nothing has been done till now. “I sold my LPG cylinder to travel to Lucknow to meet Chief Minister. Though the CM met us on April 29 and assured help, no assistance has been received till date,” she said.

Aarti said that one of her friends told her that we have two kidneys and it was then that she decided to sell one kidney for the future of her children.

Her husband Manoj Sharma said, “It was Aarti’s decision to put up her kidney for sale. I work as a taxi driver and earn only Rs 4,000 to Rs 5000 a month. Our landlord has warned us to either pay the rent or vacate.”