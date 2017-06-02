Nation, Current Affairs

US: AP techie, 3-yr son drown in pool, crowdfunding to send bodies home

Originally from Guntur, Nagaraju Surepalli, 31, lived in Michigan with his wife and son.
Nagaraju Surepalli with his son (Photo: gofundme.com)
Michigan: A software engineer from Andhra Pradesh, working for Infosys, and his three-year-old son were found dead in a swimming pool in the United States on Tuesday, following which a crowdfunding campaign has been started to being their bodies back home, according to media reports.

Originally from Guntur, Nagaraju Surepalli, 31, lived in Michigan with his wife and son. His body was found along with his son’s in his apartment building’s swimming pool, reports stated.

"The dad had taken the child to the pool. They were not intending to swim, they were just going to sit by the pool, and that was evidenced by what we found at the scene, and certainly what they were wearing. They were not dressed in swim attire," local police chief David Malloy was quoted as saying.

The little boy, Ananth, allegedly fell into the pool while riding his tricycle and the father jumped in to save him but failed to do so. They were found by a couple who chanced upon it in the clubhouse and informed the police.

A crowd-funding campaign has been started by the family, friends, and colleagues in Michigan to raise money to send the bodies home. The aim is to collect 150,000 dollars.

