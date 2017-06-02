Nation, Current Affairs

Only KCR family happy in Telangana: Uttam Kumar Reddy

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 2, 2017, 12:58 am IST
Updated Jun 2, 2017, 3:08 am IST
He expressed confidence that the Congress will win 2019 polls.
Sangareddy: TPCC chief N. Uttam Kumar Reddy on Thursday said Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao had promised Bangaru Telangana during 2014  elections but has turned the new state into a state known for debts, farmer suicides and unemployment in his three-year rule.

He expressed confidence that the Congress will win 2019 polls with thumping majority and will form government both at Centre and state-level.

Addressing the public meeting at Sangareddy, Mr Reddy listed out the failures of TRS government during the last three years and said: “Except KCR’s family, no one gained from the formation of Telangana state.”

“Out of 3.50 crore people in state, except KCR's family no one is happy in Telangana. KCR failed to provide jobs to students and youth but provided four jobs to his family members,” the TPCC chief said.

He lashed out at BJP-led NDA government at the Centre and the TRS government for failing to deliver even the things that were promised by previous UPA government in the AP Reorganisation Act, 2014.

“Both BJP and TRS have miserably failed to deliver projects to Telangana that were incorporated under AP Reorganisation Act,” Mr Reddy said.

