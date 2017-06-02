Nation, Current Affairs

No Aadhaar, no midday meals: Uttar Pradesh government

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jun 2, 2017, 3:05 am IST
Updated Jun 2, 2017, 3:05 am IST
Officials feel if midday meals are denied to students there maybe a surge in dropouts.
Representational image
 Representational image

Lucknow: The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh has made it clear that students who do not have Aadhaar, will not be entitled for midday meals from July 1.

A letter written by director of Basic Education, Sarvendra Vikarn Singh, to all primary education officers, clearly states, “The government has directed the basic education officers in all districts to ensure that every beneficiary of midday meals gets an Aadhaar card so that the scheme is not affected. If Aadhaar cards for all beneficiaries are not made and their numbers are not submitted, then students without such cards will not be able to benefit from the government schemes.”

At present, the Aadhaar enrollment of students in primary schools is extremely low and despite the government's efforts, camps for Aadhaar cards have not been set up yet.

A senior official in the basic education department said that according to a rough estimate, only 15 to 20 per cent students have Aadhaar cards.

Officials feel if midday meals are denied to students there maybe a surge in dropouts.

Tags: yogi adityanath government
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Lifestyle Gallery

Japanese artist Masayoshi Matsumoto uses balloons to make creative art with birds and animals using different-coloured balloons while adding intricate detail to them. (Photo: Facebook/Masayoshi Matsumoto)

Japanese artist makes spectacular animal figures out of colourful balloons
Australians in Sydney celebrate the annual Vivid Sydney festival of light, music and ideas through artists and their creations. (Photo: Instagram/AP/AFP)

Australians celebrate the Vivid Sydney festival of light and ideas
Dutch artist Stephan Brusche creates art on bananas to make unique fruit doodles inspired by popular fiction characters. (Photo: Instagram/StephanBrusche)

Dutch artist creates abstract fruit doodles on bananas
Photographer Ashley Larson made her daughter Scout Penelope dress up as famous personalities to support her grandmother in her fight against cancer. (Photo: Instagram)

Three-year-old dresses up as pop culture icons to help grandma fight cancer
Muslims around the world from Malaysia, Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Phillipines and Pakistan mark the start of Ramadan. (Photo: AP)

Muslims around the world mark the start of Ramadan
Photographer and mom Niki Boon took pictures of her children enjoying their childhood without phones and laptops and other gadgets that they are otherwise addicted to today. (Photo: Facebook/NikiBoonPhotography)

Photographer documents what childhood looks like without technology
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tumour eats 3-year-old's eye as parents try using black magic to cure it

They are now raising funds for treatment in Australia (Photo: YouTube)
 

Priyanka Chopra gets slammed for clicking selfies at Holocaust Memorial, deletes pics

The pictures that Priyanka Chopra had posted on Instagram.
 

Man dies for 90 minutes after accident, wakes up two weeks later

Doctors had given him five percent chance of survival (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Using wasp nests to tighten vagina becomes a rising trend among women

The nests are said to restore the uterine wall post childbirth (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Yu unveils Yureka Black with 4GB RAM, 3000mAh battery

With new age specifications and a modern build, the Yureka Black is supposed to bring Yu to the forefront of the smartphone market.
 

Harbhajan Singh comes out in support of Anil Kumble on alleged rift with Virat Kohli

“We played for 15 years, (Anil) Kumble didn't fight with anyone,” said Harbhajan Singh as he defended Team India coach Anil Kumble as the reports of differences between former leg-spinner and Virat Kohli emerge. (Photo: PTI / AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: But, where is our area corporator?

Citizens allege that the agenda of a few corporators is to earn what they have spent on the election.

Hyderabad: Helplines are not helping

Most complaints were regarding illegal constructions, damaged roads, non-functioning of streetlights, stray dogs.

13 naxals, including 2 involved in Sukma attack, arrested in Chhattisgarh

A gun-battle broke out when the security forces were cordoning off forests between Kodenar and Kudur after receiving inputs about movement of ultras. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

IIT-M scholar attacked: Kerala CM asks Palanisamy to initiate action

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo: PTI)

1 Hizb militant, 5 LeT operatives arrested in Kashmir

Representational Image (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham