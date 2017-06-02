KCR built a Rs 350 crore home for self, says Rahul Gandhi

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is holds a mace during the Telangana Praja Garjana at Sangareddy town on Thursday as TPCC president Uttam Kumar and others look on. (Photo: S. SURENDER REDDY)

Sangareddy: Accusing both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao of making false promises of providing jobs, AICC vice- president Rahul Gandhi said, “Modi promised two crore jobs to youth in the country during the 2014 election while your CM promised a job to every household. Modi failed to provide even two lakh jobs in three years while your CM has failed to provide even one job to each village, let alone each household.”

Mr Gandhi accused the CM of building a new house for himself at a cost of Rs 350 crore. “We have never heard of any CM building a Rs 350 crore house, not only in this country, but anywhere in the world.”

He said over 2,855 farmers had committed suicide in Telangana during the last three years. “In the Chief Minister’s constituency alone, 100 farmers committed suicide. If farmers ask for MSP (minimum support price) in Telangana, they are handcuffed and chained. Is this the Telangana we wanted? We did not give Telangana to make it a cremation ground for farmers,” Mr Gandhi declared.

He said farmers opted to grow chilli crop on the advice of the Chief Minister due to which they have suffered huge losses with the price crashing from Rs 12,000 to Rs 3,000 per quintal.