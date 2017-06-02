Nation, Current Affairs

J&K: Schoolgirls boycott classes to protest against sexual harassment

PTI
Published Jun 2, 2017, 6:36 pm IST
Updated Jun 2, 2017, 6:38 pm IST
They blocked the Domail-Seri Bazaar Chobia link road, disrupting traffic for about two hours.
An Indian paramilitary soldier guards at a check point in Kashmir. (Photo: File)
 An Indian paramilitary soldier guards at a check point in Kashmir. (Photo: File)

Bhaderwah (J&K): Students of a girls' school boycotted classes and blocked a busy road on Friday to protest against sexual harassment on the streets.

Nearly 700 students of the Government Girl's Higher Secondary School here came out on the roads after their morning prayers and raised slogans against the police and the administration for not taking action against men on bikes who harassed them.

The protesters from the school in Bhaderwah tehsil, Doda district, said they were subjected to abusive language and were often also physically harmed.

They blocked the Domail-Seri Bazaar Chobia link road, disrupting traffic for about two hours.

The demonstrators alleged the police were "mute spectators" to unlawful activities" near the school.

Despite several verbal and written complaints by the school administration, no action had been taken, they said.

Yesterday, a speeding bike hit a XIIth standard student outside the school premises. She is being treated for serious injuries at the Bhaderwah hospital.

Later, Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) Bhadarwah, Imam Din Kichloo, along with Tehsildar Masood Ahmed and SDPO Birjesh Sharma, told the students that security would be tightened and stern action taken against the offenders.

"A police party will be deployed near the school premises and two speed-breakers will also be constructed on either side of the school to check speeding bikers," the ADC assured the students.

Tags: sexual harassment, kashmir unrest, crimes against women
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

No 'showdown' as India coach Anil Kumble gives throwdowns to Virat Kohli

Even if there was any discomfort between the reportedly 'warring duo' of Virat Kohli and Anil Kumble, it was not evident in their body language during the session. (Photo: PTI)
 

ICC Champions Trophy, India vs Pakistan: Bopanna, Qureshi put friendship on hold

Rohan Bopanna, the son of an Indian coffee planter, and Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi, whose grandfather was once the All India tennis champion before the 1947 partition, have their eyes trained towards Birmingham when India and Pakistan meet in the ICC Champions Trophy. (Photo: AFP)
 

Saina Nehwal, B Sai Praneeth move into Thailand Open semifinals

Saina Nehwal defeated Japan's Haruko Suzuki 21-15, 20-22, 21-11 while B Sai Praneeth clinched as easy 21-16, 21-17 win against Kantaphon Wangcharoen. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Paraplegic covers distance from Leh to Kanyakumari in record time

Eric said it was important to "believe in yourself and never give up" (Photo: Facebook)
 

Baywatch movie review: Film sinks; only Priyanka makes it to the shore

One of the posters of the film.
 

ICC Champions Trophy: Virat Kohli walks out on Anil Kumble during India net practice?

Virat Kohli has reportedly not been too happy with Anil Kumble's iron-fisted approach to team management. (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

U’khand HC says Hackathon unconstitutional, EC refuses to back down: reports

Representational image (Photo: File)

As doctors operate on IIT-M scholar’s eye, friend says event not ‘beef fest’

R Sooraj being taken into the hospital after he was attacked, in Chennai. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)

US: AP techie, 3-yr son drown in pool, crowdfunding to send bodies home

Nagaraju Surepalli with his son (Photo: gofundme.com)

Vyapam scam: CBI files two charge sheets in separate cases

Representational image (Photo: File)

Video: No stretcher, wife drags ailing husband for x-ray at K'taka govt hospital

The incident happened at Megan Government Hospital, in Karnataka's Shivamogga. (Photo: Screengrab)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham