Delhi: Out eating golgappas, BJP leader robbed of laptop, camera

PTI
Published Jun 2, 2017, 10:49 am IST
Updated Jun 2, 2017, 10:49 am IST
BJP leader Vijay Jolly
New Delhi: Some unidentified men allegedly broke the rear side car window of BJP leader Vijay Jolly and decamped with his laptop, digital camera and a few documents at Saket in south Delhi, police said Thursday.

The incident took place on Wednesday when the leader had left his car and was having golgappas (snack) at a nearby street outlet.

Jolly had left his Sangam Vihar office around 7.30 PM yesterday. He was going towards Janakpuri where his friend was throwing a party.

On the way, he stopped at a golgappa outlet at Lado Sarai for having chaat. While he was having chaat with a friend, a couple alerted him about the theft from his car.

Jolly said that the eyewitnesses informed him that two motorcycle-borne men broke the car window and took away his black shoulder bag containing a digital camera, Lenovo laptop and some letters addressed to senior party leaders.

"The men then sped away on a black motorcycle," the former Delhi BJP MLA claimed.

Jolly said that he followed the motorcycle that didn't have a number plate and spotted it near a wine shop in Lado Sarai. However, the accused didn't have the bag in their hand when he saw them near the wine shop.

Since there was traffic, he took time to reach the accused but by that time, they had sped off. Jolly said that he has been "traumatised" after the theft.

Police said a case has been registered and they are scanning CCTV footage from the area to identify the culprits.

