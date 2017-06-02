Nation, Current Affairs

Cow vigilantes barge into Kerala House; Resident Commissioner files complaint

PTI/ANI
Published Jun 2, 2017, 5:48 pm IST
Updated Jun 2, 2017, 7:16 pm IST
Protesting against the recent Centre's ban on the sale of cattle, 'Beef Fests' were held in different parts of Kerala.
Kerala House Resident Commissioner Vishwas Mehta. (Photo: Twitter | ANI)
New Delhi: Kerala House Resident Commissioner Vishwas Mehta on Friday filed a complaint with the Delhi Police and also called for additional protection after some members of alleged cow vigilante group barged into the Kerala House protesting against the beef festivals being organised in the south Indian state.

"I have asked for additional protection because it is possible that certain people may try to create problems in view of ongoing controversy. We should not be dragged into this controversy. We have filed a written complaint against the protest in Kerala House," Mehta said.

He condemned yesterday's incident and said such protests should not take place at Kerala House and its sanctity should be maintained.

"Kerala House should not be turned into a protest venue. The issue is political and Kerala House should not be dragged into it," said Mehta.

The members of a cow vigilante group allegedly barged into the Kerala House to protest against the beef festivals being organised in the state in wake of the Centre's cow trade notification.

Protesting against the Centre's new cow trade rule banning sale and purchase of cattle at animal markets for slaughter, 'beef fests' were held in various parts of Kerala recently.

As per the reports, dozens of people purportedly belonging to 'Bharathiya Gauraksha Kranti', entered the Kerala House around 8 pm and started distributing cow milk and also blocked the main entrance of the Kerala House.

Tags: vishwas mehta, kerala house, gau rakshak, cow vigilante
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

