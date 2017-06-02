Chennai Silks fire: Police, firemen exposed to thick smoke for 48 hours

When contacted, an official from Fire and Rescue Service Department said, “We had breathing apparatus ready. For people standing outside the building, we do not think there is a need for a mask.”

CHENNAI: For over 48 hours, about 200 policemen and 400 fire personnel working in three shifts struggled to curtail the situation in T. Nagar and douse the fire. Though firemen who entered inside the building were provided headgears, authorities failed to notice and provide safety equipment to the policemen standing within 100 metre radius inhaling the “deadly” smoke.



Pulmonologists say the health issues associated with this are many. “The severity of the problem depends upon proximity and heat. If they are really close, mucus (inner lining of nose, throat and windpipe) will be burnt, as the smoke is very hot. If you are fortunate to be little far, the irritant substances in the smoke will enter your lungs and precipitate a lot of coughing which is similar to having an asthmatic attack,”. Dr Raj B. Singh, senior pulmonlogist at the Apollo Hospital told DC.

Concurring with Raj Singh’s views, Dr Murugan of the RGGGH said that the immediate effect could be carbon monoxide poisoning which decreases body’s oxygen supply and then the windpipe contracts due to inhalation of hot smoke.

In long term, asthma patients might note worsening of their symptoms. At times, people might also be affected of lung and cardiovascular diseases.

Suggesting preventive measures, doctors say the victims must check their lung function to find out if there is any reverse airflow obstruction. “Doctors must provide 100 per cent oxygen after which the patient must completely stay away from smoke. Medication, if needed will help better the condition,” said Raj. B. Singh.

The same danger also applies to the residents who are staying nearby. Though the police requested residents in nearby localities to clear the area, about 20 per cent of them continue to stay there.

