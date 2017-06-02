Nation, Current Affairs

Centre plans to have new law for out-of-court settlements

DECCAN CHRONICLE WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Jun 2, 2017, 3:06 am IST
Updated Jun 2, 2017, 3:06 am IST
The task force’s second meeting discussed the need for legislation on mediation on the lines of a similar law in Singapore.
Representational image
 Representational image

New Delhi: In an effort to reduce the massive pendency of cases, the Narendra Modi government is considering bringing in a new law on voluntary out-of-court settlements.

Sources stated that the representatives of the Department of Legal Affairs in the law ministry were asked “to take necessary steps to introduce a stand-alone law to regulate pre-litigation voluntary mediation” at a recent meeting of a task force on improving India's ranking in the World Bank report on ‘Ease of doing business’.

The task force’s second meeting discussed the need for legislation on mediation on the lines of a similar law in Singapore.

According to the minutes of the April 18 meeting, it was observed that the World Bank report mentioned financial incentives for those opting for mediation, such as refund of court fees and other benefits such as rebates in income-tax.

Currently, the mediation process is mostly used to settle marital disputes, but the new legislation could encourage settlements in areas such as landlord-tenant and industrial disputes.

Tags: narendra modi government
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Lifestyle Gallery

Japanese artist Masayoshi Matsumoto uses balloons to make creative art with birds and animals using different-coloured balloons while adding intricate detail to them. (Photo: Facebook/Masayoshi Matsumoto)

Japanese artist makes spectacular animal figures out of colourful balloons
Australians in Sydney celebrate the annual Vivid Sydney festival of light, music and ideas through artists and their creations. (Photo: Instagram/AP/AFP)

Australians celebrate the Vivid Sydney festival of light and ideas
Dutch artist Stephan Brusche creates art on bananas to make unique fruit doodles inspired by popular fiction characters. (Photo: Instagram/StephanBrusche)

Dutch artist creates abstract fruit doodles on bananas
Photographer Ashley Larson made her daughter Scout Penelope dress up as famous personalities to support her grandmother in her fight against cancer. (Photo: Instagram)

Three-year-old dresses up as pop culture icons to help grandma fight cancer
Muslims around the world from Malaysia, Pakistan, Egypt, Indonesia, Phillipines and Pakistan mark the start of Ramadan. (Photo: AP)

Muslims around the world mark the start of Ramadan
Photographer and mom Niki Boon took pictures of her children enjoying their childhood without phones and laptops and other gadgets that they are otherwise addicted to today. (Photo: Facebook/NikiBoonPhotography)

Photographer documents what childhood looks like without technology
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tumour eats 3-year-old's eye as parents try using black magic to cure it

They are now raising funds for treatment in Australia (Photo: YouTube)
 

Priyanka Chopra gets slammed for clicking selfies at Holocaust Memorial, deletes pics

The pictures that Priyanka Chopra had posted on Instagram.
 

Man dies for 90 minutes after accident, wakes up two weeks later

Doctors had given him five percent chance of survival (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Using wasp nests to tighten vagina becomes a rising trend among women

The nests are said to restore the uterine wall post childbirth (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Yu unveils Yureka Black with 4GB RAM, 3000mAh battery

With new age specifications and a modern build, the Yureka Black is supposed to bring Yu to the forefront of the smartphone market.
 

Harbhajan Singh comes out in support of Anil Kumble on alleged rift with Virat Kohli

“We played for 15 years, (Anil) Kumble didn't fight with anyone,” said Harbhajan Singh as he defended Team India coach Anil Kumble as the reports of differences between former leg-spinner and Virat Kohli emerge. (Photo: PTI / AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: But, where is our area corporator?

Citizens allege that the agenda of a few corporators is to earn what they have spent on the election.

Hyderabad: Helplines are not helping

Most complaints were regarding illegal constructions, damaged roads, non-functioning of streetlights, stray dogs.

13 naxals, including 2 involved in Sukma attack, arrested in Chhattisgarh

A gun-battle broke out when the security forces were cordoning off forests between Kodenar and Kudur after receiving inputs about movement of ultras. (Photo: PTI/Representational)

IIT-M scholar attacked: Kerala CM asks Palanisamy to initiate action

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. (Photo: PTI)

1 Hizb militant, 5 LeT operatives arrested in Kashmir

Representational Image (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham