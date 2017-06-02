Bihar topper Ganesh Kumar arrested, result cancelled

Patna (Bihar): The police on Friday arrested Bihar class 12th topper Ganesh Kumar after the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) cancelled his result.

A complaint was lodged against him after he failed to justify his academic abilities.

Bihar Education Minister Ashok Choudhary had extended his support to the arts topper and said he was a genuine student.

He added that even Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar was happy with the results where only meritorious students passed the exam.

Ganesh secured 65 out of 70 marks in the practical examinations of Music and 18 out of 30 in the theory. He secured 92 marks out of 100 in Hindi.

Ganesh's academic prowess came into question after he failed to answer basic questions related to the subjects in which he secured the highest mark.

When he was asked to play some instruments and sing a song, he seemed unable to play anything in tune.