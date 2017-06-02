Nation, Current Affairs

Army poised for big offensive in Kashmir

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SANJIB KR BARUAH
Published Jun 2, 2017, 3:54 am IST
Updated Jun 2, 2017, 9:22 am IST
Top Army commanders land in Srinagar, go into huddle
Army personnel display arms and ammunition recovered from the two Hizbul Mujahideen militants who were killed during an encounter, at Bomai in Sopore, north Kashmir, on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Amid intriguing speculation of the purpose behind Army Chief General Bipin Rawat summoning on Thursday his all seven commanders to a marathon meeting in Srinagar, there are strong indications that the Army may undertake an all-out offensive against militants in Kashmir. The meeting took place at the Army’s 15 Corp Hq in Badami Bagh Cantonment.

“The commanders were called to Srinagar because it will be troops and officers at Ground Zero who will ultimately execute the plans by fanning out into the hinterland.  Moreover, all commanders have served in Kashmir at some stage, so it makes logistical sense to hold the meet in Srinagar where it will be easier to meet military and other security officials in case of a major operation,” reliable sources told this newspaper.

Sources said that the meeting was earlier scheduled to be held in New Delhi but the venue was shifted to Srinagar in a display of reassurance to the nation that the Army and other security forces “are in complete control in the Valley and are committed to safeguarding the country’s sovereignty and integrity and also restoring and maintaining peace in Jammu and Kashmir.”

With all the commanders being present, it will also be easier “to have everyone on the same page” and coordinate plans for the movement of men and material in case of an operation. With the onset of summer leading to snow-melt and opening of the mountain passes, attempts by militants to infiltrate from Pakistan have picked up even as intelligence information of the militants and their networks exists.

Army hints at change in operational tactics
“The idea is therefore to deactivate as many militants as possible, who are already present in the Valley, in the next few months before winter sets in and, meanwhile, thwart all infiltration attempts as we are in a dominant position on the Line of Control,” the sources said adding that Budgam, Kulgam, Traal, Pulwama and Shopian may be the focus area of the operation.

This was Gen. Rawat’s third visit to restive Jammu and Kashmir in the past one month and sixth after taking over as the Army Chief last year.

That the Army may be opting for a change in operational tactics was indicated by Gen. Rawat who said that the Army is fighting a “dirty war” in Kashmir and that innovative ways have to be taken recourse to while another top Army official had described the killing of 22-year-old Lieutenant Ummer Fayaz by militants on May 10 as a “watershed” moment in the Valley.

The immediate cause of the possible tactical shift change may have been due to two factors. Firstly, local boy Lieutenant Fayaz’s killing has generated considerable anger among the local people against militants. Secondly, the fact that quite a few Army operations in the recent past have suffered due to stone-pelting by civilians enabling the militants to flee.

Tags: general bipin rawat, indian army
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

