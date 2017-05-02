Yogi Adityanath says floral welcomes need to stop

Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, asked party workers not to welcome him and his ministers with flowers during their visits to districts.

“Instead, you should welcome us with a cleanliness campaign. A day before a minister visits a district; you should carry out a cleanliness campaign and then take the minister there. I will also come and then you can tell me about the problems specific to that area,” he said inaugurating the two-day state executive meeting of the UP BJP here.

The Chief Minister said that this would not only give an impetus to the Swachh Bharat campaign but would also ensure the involvement of the common people. “We have the model of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and we simply have to follow it”, he said.

He said that the era of nepotism and appeasement had ended. Yogi Adityanath further referred to his decision of banning illegal slaughter houses and said that it was beyond his comprehension why the previous government had not implemented the NGT order.

“Some people told me that the ban would adversely affect the health of people. I am a vegetarian but am not less healthy than others. In fact, I am more energetic when it comes to working”, he pointed out.