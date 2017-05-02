Nation, Current Affairs

Yogi Adityanath says floral welcomes need to stop

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published May 2, 2017, 2:36 am IST
Updated May 2, 2017, 2:36 am IST
CM tells partymen to instead welcome ministers with cleanliness campaign.
UP C.M. Yogi Aditiyanath being welcomed by party workers in Lucknow on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
 UP C.M. Yogi Aditiyanath being welcomed by party workers in Lucknow on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, asked party workers not to welcome him and his ministers with flowers during their visits to districts.

“Instead, you should welcome us with a cleanliness campaign. A day before a minister visits a district; you should carry out a cleanliness campaign and then take the minister there. I will also come and then you can tell me about the problems specific to that area,” he said inaugurating the two-day state executive meeting of the UP BJP here.

The Chief Minister said that this would not only give an impetus to the Swachh Bharat campaign but would also ensure the involvement of the common people. “We have the model of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and we simply have to follow it”, he said.

He said that the era of nepotism and appeasement had ended. Yogi Adityanath further referred to his decision of banning illegal slaughter houses and said that it was beyond his comprehension why the previous government had not implemented the NGT order.

“Some people told me that the ban would adversely affect the health of people. I am a vegetarian but am not less healthy than others. In fact, I am more energetic when it comes to working”, he pointed out.

Tags: yogi adityanath
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SpaceX launches US Army's top secret payload

Sonic booms, as usual, rattled the area around the launch site.
 

May Day: When Madras led the path for rest of India 94 yrs ago

Representational image (Photo: File)
 

Samsung’s Bixby gets its voice on Galaxy S8/S8+ in Korea

Samsung’s Bixby is allowed to let users control at least 10 applications using Bixby Voice, including the Gallery, Calculator, Weather, Reminder, Messages, Settings, Camera, Contacts and more. (image: TechTheLead)
 

Toddler's incurable condition makes her sleep for just 90 minutes every night

The toddler has a rare condition called Angelman Syndrome that doesn't have a cure. (Photo: Facebook/KirkHisko)
 

Behind every fortune there is crime: ‘Godfather’ quote in Panama verdict irks Pak PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Breathtaking race on Tamil Nadu highway between two buses

The licences of the drivers have been suspended after the incident was reported to the district official. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Degrees for 381 prisoners

Satyam Babu receives his certificate from National University of Educational Planning and Administration Chancellor N.R. Madhava Menon on Monday. (Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: SHE team got 86 plaints in April

he police conducted 12 awareness programmes which were attended by 5,650 persons (Photo: Pixabay/Representational Image))

Don’t sweat, there’s help!

A file picture of Halle Berry, who has been suffering from Hyperhidrosis, used for representational purposes only.

Defaulters can't seek enforcement of fundamental rights: SC

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Chennai airport goes into ‘silent mode’

Chennai Airport (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham