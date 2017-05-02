Nation, Current Affairs

Woman accused of honey-trapping BJP MP sent to 5-day police custody

PTI
Published May 2, 2017, 6:33 pm IST
Updated May 2, 2017, 6:34 pm IST
The woman had earlier accused the MP of rape and claimed that the police had not acted upon her rape complaint against the lawmaker.
Gujarat BJP MP KC Patel. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Gujarat BJP MP KC Patel. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

New Delhi: A woman, who allegedly honey-trapped and blackmailed a BJP MP, was on Tuesday sent to five-day police custody by a special court in Delhi.

Special Judge Hemani Malhotra allowed the police's plea which claimed that the accused was required for custodial interrogation, recovery of evidence and the arrest of her associates.

The accused was arrested from her home in Ghaziabad by the Delhi Police on Tuesday.

KC Patel, the MP from Valsad in Gujarat, had filed a police complaint last week claiming that he had been drugged by the woman who had taken obscene videos and photographs of him.

Patel had alleged the woman had invited him to a place in Ghaziabad for some work and offered him a soft drink laced with sedatives. He had also claimed that she had threatened to file a rape case against him if he did not pay her Rs five crore.

The woman had earlier approached a city court claiming that the police had not acted upon her rape complaint against the lawmaker.

Tags: gujarat bjp mp, honeytrap, police custody, woman
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars stepped out for professional and personal reasons on Monday and were snapped by shutterbugs in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina takes family out for lunch, Shraddha, Parineeti, Ileana get snapped
Maharashtra Day was celebrated on Monday and Bollywood celebrities Akshay Kumar and Gauri Khan lent their support to separate events in Mumbai on the occasion. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Maharashtra Day: Akshay Kumar and Gauri Khan lend support to initiatives
Bollywood celebrities were seen arriving at a prayer meet that was held on Monday in Mumbai in memory of Sonam Kapoor's grandmother Draupadi Hingorani Bhambani, who passed away on 29 April. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer, Arjun, other stars attend prayer meet for Sonam's grandmother
Aamir Khan and Shatrughan Sinha launched yesteryear actress Asha Parekh's autobiography 'The Hit Girl' in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan and Shatrughan Sinha unveil Asha Parekh's book in Delhi
Shahid Kapoor took his daughter Misha for lunch, while Salman Khan's newphew Ahil watched 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' and other stars were also snapped in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid takes Misha for lunch, Ahil watches Baahubali, other stars snapped
Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana promoted their film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' on the television show 'Shakti- Astitiva Ke Ahsaas Ki' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti and Ayushmann promote Meri Pyaari Bindu on TV show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Sushant reveals Aamir's major Thugs of Hindostan look update

Sushant and Aamir were two of Bollywood's standout performers in 2016.
 

Video: This Indonesian woman lives with 1,500 pet spiders

Ming Cu has also started a website called Spider Lover Pet Shop to sell the unusual pets online and has many like-minded people looking to purchase the tarantulas. (Photo: Facebook/Ming Cu)
 

Here's how ATM printouts and lottery tickets cause erectile dysfunction

The paper affects hormonal balance in the body (Photo: AFP)
 

What's Quantum Dot doing in the sAMOLED vs LCD showdown?

Samsung boasts of it to provide massive improvements in colour reproduction and sharpness. (image:consumerist)
 

US woman wears different saris in unique protest against Donald Trump

The US woman has worn the #protestsaree in the march against the ban on Muslims and several other issues. (Photo: Instagram/StacyJacobs)
 

Not Shah Rukh, but Abhishek Bachchan to play Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Sahir Ludhianvi?

Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Aadhaar mandatory to curb use of fake PAN cards, govt defends decision in SC

(Photo: Representational/File)

No vacancy for PM post till 2024, stop wasting time: Paswan to Oppn

Ram Vilas Paswan. (File photo)

Indian soldiers mutilated: Why is Modi silent, questions Congress

Congress spokesperson Kapil Sibal (Photo:PTI)

EVM row: Amit Shah invites Kejriwal to meet BJP's 'booth in-charge'

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah. (Photo: File)

Need all-party meeting to decide action against Pakistan: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham