Woman accused of honey-trapping BJP MP sent to 5-day police custody

New Delhi: A woman, who allegedly honey-trapped and blackmailed a BJP MP, was on Tuesday sent to five-day police custody by a special court in Delhi.

Special Judge Hemani Malhotra allowed the police's plea which claimed that the accused was required for custodial interrogation, recovery of evidence and the arrest of her associates.

The accused was arrested from her home in Ghaziabad by the Delhi Police on Tuesday.

KC Patel, the MP from Valsad in Gujarat, had filed a police complaint last week claiming that he had been drugged by the woman who had taken obscene videos and photographs of him.

Patel had alleged the woman had invited him to a place in Ghaziabad for some work and offered him a soft drink laced with sedatives. He had also claimed that she had threatened to file a rape case against him if he did not pay her Rs five crore.

The woman had earlier approached a city court claiming that the police had not acted upon her rape complaint against the lawmaker.