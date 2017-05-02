When 'Mauni Baba' went abroad, nobody noticed: Shah's jibe at Manmohan Singh

Lucknow: BJP chief Amit Shah took a jibe at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday saying that he had undertaken more foreign trips than Prime Minister Narendra Modi but nobody ever noticed.

As he said this, Shah referred to Singh as "Mauni baba", another jibe at the former PM's reticent nature.

"It is said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertakes frequent foreign trips. Earlier when 'Shrimaan Mauni Baba' used to go to foreign tours, nobody knew about it," he said.

Shah was addressing the BJP executive meeting in Lucknow on its concluding day.

He said, "PM Modi has undertaken less foreign tours as compared to Manmohan Singh. But now we know that the Prime Minister is on a foreign tour."

The two-day executive meet was held for the first time after BJP swept the 2017 UP Assembly elections.