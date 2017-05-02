 LIVE !  :  Yuvraj Singh and Moises Henriques are upping the ante. (Photo: BCCI) Live| DD vs SRH: Yuvraj Singh powers Sunrisers Hyderabad to 185-3
 
Nation, Current Affairs

When 'Mauni Baba' went abroad, nobody noticed: Shah's jibe at Manmohan Singh

PTI
Published May 2, 2017, 9:19 pm IST
Updated May 2, 2017, 9:20 pm IST
'PM Modi has undertaken less foreign tours as compared to Manmohan Singh,' Amit Shah said.
Former prime minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo: PTI)
 Former prime minister Manmohan Singh. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: BJP chief Amit Shah took a jibe at former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh on Tuesday saying that he had undertaken more foreign trips than Prime Minister Narendra Modi but nobody ever noticed.

As he said this, Shah referred to Singh as "Mauni baba", another jibe at the former PM's reticent nature.

"It is said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi undertakes frequent foreign trips. Earlier when 'Shrimaan Mauni Baba' used to go to foreign tours, nobody knew about it," he said.

Shah was addressing the BJP executive meeting in Lucknow on its concluding day.

He said, "PM Modi has undertaken less foreign tours as compared to Manmohan Singh. But now we know that the Prime Minister is on a foreign tour."

The two-day executive meet was held for the first time after BJP swept the 2017 UP Assembly elections.

Tags: foreign trips, manmohan singh, amit shah, narendra modi
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Vaginal Kung-Fu is a new practice and it can help with intense orgasms

The jade stone is supposed to be swung forwards and backwards like a pendulum regularly. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Samsung’s Bixby is the next Wiz Khalifa

Until now, Bixby was limited to reminding events and using the Bixby Vision – a feature that lets users point the camera towards an object, which makes Bixby point out related results. (image: TechTheLead)
 

Over 6500 Kerala women dancers set Guinness World Record

The dancers, wearing white and gold-bordered Kerala 'Mundu' and 'Neriyathu' moved in a circular pattern on a rhythmic clapping to the tune of traditional songs. (Photo: PTI)
 

Sushant reveals Aamir's major Thugs of Hindostan look update

Sushant and Aamir were two of Bollywood's standout performers in 2016.
 

Video: This Indonesian woman lives with 1,500 pet spiders

Ming Cu has also started a website called Spider Lover Pet Shop to sell the unusual pets online and has many like-minded people looking to purchase the tarantulas. (Photo: Facebook/Ming Cu)
 

Here's how ATM printouts and lottery tickets cause erectile dysfunction

The paper affects hormonal balance in the body (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Tamil Nadu: Man strangles wife, 2 kids before committing suicide

(File photo/Representational)

Clarify stand on Digvijaya's ISIS remark: BJP's Dattatreya to Congress

Union minister and BJP leader Bandaru Dattatreya. (File photo)

Prez suggests reverse-direction migration of students going abroad for higher studies

President Pranab Mukherjee. (Photo: PTI)

Justice Karnan issues non-bailable warrant against CJI, 6 SC judges

Calcutta High Court judge Justice CS Karnan. (Photo: PTI)

Modi conveys concerns over visa issue to Australian PM Turnbull

Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Narendra Modi. (Photo: PIB/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham