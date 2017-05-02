Nation, Current Affairs

Turkey wants to be part of Indo-Pakistan talks

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | SRIDHAR KUMARASWAMI
Published May 2, 2017, 3:04 am IST
Updated May 2, 2017, 3:04 am IST
Kashmir, a bilateral issue between India & Pakistan, says Delhi.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi greets Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday. (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: India has told visiting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan that the main issue in Kashmir is that of cross-border terrorism from Pakistan and that it is ready to discuss the “political aspect” of the issue bilaterally with Islamabad as per the Shimla Accord and Lahore Declaration.

The ministry of external affairs said Turkey  “listened with care and attention” to the Indian side during talks between the two  countries.

Interestingly, President Erdogan had, just before his visit, suggested a multi-lateral dialogue on Kashmir.

In an interview on Sunday, Erdogan had said, “It saddens me that the issue of J&K has not been settled for 70 years. India and Pakistan are our friends. We are for strengthening dialogue between stakeholders. We should not allow more casualties to occur and by strengthening multilateral dialogue, we can be involved, and through multi-lateral dialogue I think we have to seek out ways to settle this question once and for all, which will benefit both countries.”  

The remarks are contrary to the position of India, which maintains that the Jammu and Kashmir issue is a bilateral matter between it and Pakistan, and that there is no scope for a third party mediation.

India categorically conveyed to Turkey its position that Kashmir was essentially a terrorism issue, ministry of external affairs spokesperson Gopal Baglay said.

He also said India told Turkey it is ready to resolve all bilateral issues with Pakistan, including Kashmir.

After the Modi-Erdogan meet, the two sides exchanged three pacts, including one between their telecom authorities.

Tags: turkish president
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

