Supreme Court fines trust Rs 25 lakh that had filed 64 pleas

New Delhi: Sending a strong message to litigants that frivolous petitions cannot be filed to waste the precious time of the court, the Supreme Court on Monday slapped exemplary costs of Rs 25 lakh on Suraj India Trust represented by Rajiv Bhaia to be paid within a month.

The court imposed a life-long ban on the trust and its representative from approaching any court and asked the petitioner to withdraw all pending petitions in various courts.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice J.S. Khehar referred to the 64 petitions filed by the trust over the years and said in none of the petitions, the court had granted any relief.