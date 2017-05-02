Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court fines trust Rs 25 lakh that had filed 64 pleas

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published May 2, 2017, 12:49 am IST
Updated May 2, 2017, 3:02 am IST
A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice J.S. Khehar referred to the 64 petitions filed by the trust over the years.
Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)
 Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: Sending a strong message to litigants that frivolous petitions cannot be filed to waste the precious time of the court, the Supreme Court on Monday slapped exemplary costs of Rs 25 lakh on Suraj India Trust represented by Rajiv Bhaia to be paid within a month.

The court imposed a life-long ban on the trust and its representative from approaching any court and asked the petitioner to withdraw all pending petitions in various courts.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice J.S. Khehar referred to the 64 petitions filed by the trust over the years and said in none of the petitions, the court had granted any relief.

Tags: supreme court of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Aamir Khan and Shatrughan Sinha launched yesteryear actress Asha Parekh's autobiography 'The Hit Girl' in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan and Shatrughan Sinha unveil Asha Parekh's book in Delhi
Shahid Kapoor took his daughter Misha for lunch, while Salman Khan's newphew Ahil watched 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' and other stars were also snapped in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid takes Misha for lunch, Ahil watches Baahubali, other stars snapped
Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana promoted their film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' on the television show 'Shakti- Astitiva Ke Ahsaas Ki' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti and Ayushmann promote Meri Pyaari Bindu on TV show
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut and Shraddha Kapoor.

Snapped: Ranveer, Deepika, Shraddha, Arjun and other stars exude class!
B-Town stars stepped out in theit stylish best and were clicked by camerapersons at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Shraddha, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Malaika, others keep it stylish
Popular British Reggae band UB40, who performed at various places in India over the past few days, completed their tour with the Mumbai concert on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

British Reggae band UB40 wrap India tour with final concert in Mumbai
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SpaceX launches US Army's top secret payload

Sonic booms, as usual, rattled the area around the launch site.
 

May Day: When Madras led the path for rest of India 94 yrs ago

Representational image (Photo: File)
 

Samsung’s Bixby gets its voice on Galaxy S8/S8+ in Korea

Samsung’s Bixby is allowed to let users control at least 10 applications using Bixby Voice, including the Gallery, Calculator, Weather, Reminder, Messages, Settings, Camera, Contacts and more. (image: TechTheLead)
 

Toddler's incurable condition makes her sleep for just 90 minutes every night

The toddler has a rare condition called Angelman Syndrome that doesn't have a cure. (Photo: Facebook/KirkHisko)
 

Behind every fortune there is crime: ‘Godfather’ quote in Panama verdict irks Pak PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Breathtaking race on Tamil Nadu highway between two buses

The licences of the drivers have been suspended after the incident was reported to the district official. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Degrees for 381 prisoners

Satyam Babu receives his certificate from National University of Educational Planning and Administration Chancellor N.R. Madhava Menon on Monday. (Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: SHE team got 86 plaints in April

he police conducted 12 awareness programmes which were attended by 5,650 persons (Photo: Pixabay/Representational Image))

Don’t sweat, there’s help!

A file picture of Halle Berry, who has been suffering from Hyperhidrosis, used for representational purposes only.

Defaulters can't seek enforcement of fundamental rights: SC

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Chennai airport goes into ‘silent mode’

Chennai Airport (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham