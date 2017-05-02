Nation, Current Affairs

Pak’s BAT that mutilated Indian soldiers included Mujahideen: BSF

ANI
Published May 2, 2017, 1:58 pm IST
Updated May 2, 2017, 2:02 pm IST
The BSF ADG said that Pakistan took advantage of the simultaneous firing to mutilate the bodies of the 2 Indian soldiers.
The Army and BSF will be brainstorming together and come up with a revised Standard Operating Procedure. (Photo: Representational/File)
Srinagar: Highlighting the fact that the brutal Krishna Ghati incident occurred after Pakistan army Chief’s visit to the Line of Control (LoC), the Border Security Force (BSF) on Tuesday revealed that Islamabad's Border Action Team (BAT), involved in the attack, comprises Mujahideen terrorists as well.

BSF Additional Director General (ADG) Western Command K.N. Choubey briefed the media about the entire incident and how Pakistan's BAT took advantage of the simultaneous firing and mutilated bodies of two Indian soldiers.

"Army and BSF's joint team is deployed in Krishna Ghati sector for boundary protection. When the team was going for regular line maintenance, two FDL from Pakistan's side and two ambush which they had set up started firing simultaneously. Our jawans were engaged in this. In between this, the BAT action, which consists of regular army and Mujahideens and trained militants, took advantage and mutilated bodies of our two jawans," Choubey told the media.

"I would not like to comment formally on this. But yes, everybody knows that this has taken place immediately after the visit of the Pakistan army Chief to the frontal area," he added.

The BSF ADG Western Command further ensured that the army and BSF will be brainstorming together and come up with a revised Standard Operating Procedure (SOP), in order to minimise such incidents.

"The SOPs are always followed. We learn from every such incident that takes place. The BSF in Kashmir works under the operational control of the Army. We will brainstorming together and come out with a more revised SOP so that such incidents are minimised," he said.

Meanwhile, DGMO Lt Gen AK Bhatt made hotline contact with his Pakistan counterpart, expressed grave concern about Krishna Ghati incident and the way patrol party was targeted.

He also emphasised on issue of fire support provided by the Pakistani posts, highlighted issue of BAT training camps near Line of Control.

On the other hand, Pakistan army's media wing, Inter-Services Public Relations said that India was told that there was no mutilation of soldiers' bodies during the conversation.

Earlier on Tuesday, Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a meeting with Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra and expressed his displeasure over the 'prolonged' unrest. Vohra ensured that he would work towards restoring peace in the Valley at the earliest.

On Monday, Rajnath reviewed the present security situation in Jammu and Kashmir and the recent Sukma attack with country's top security officials.

Research and Analytical Wing (R&AW) chief Anil Dhasmana, Intelligence Bureau chief Rajiv Jain, Director General (DG) Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) Rajeev Rai Bhatnagar and many other top officials participated in the intensive discussion chaired by Rajnath.

The high-level meet discussed strategy and security issues in Chhattisgarh after the Sukma attack.

On Monday, two defence personnel had been killed, as Pakistan violated ceasefire by opening fire on Border Security Force (BSF) posts in Jammu and Kashmir's Krishna Ghati sector. In a barbaric act, their bodies were later mutilated by the Pakistan army.

The Union Home Minister also directed the officials to tighten the government's grip over Jammu and Kashmir unrest.

Kashmir Valley has been embroiled in utter chaos and violence after Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani's was killed by security forces in an encounter in south Kashmir's Kokernag on 8 July last year.

Tags: border security force, indian soldiers mutilation, pakistan army, indo-pak ties
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir

