New act to curb fake seeds, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said that the state government will soon bring a stringent Act to curb sale of spurious seeds, fertilisers and pesticides under which offenders will be booked under PD Act. He said an Ordinance in this regard would be promulgated shortly.

Mr Rao asked agriculture officials to take up survey of agriculture lands in all districts from May 10 to June 10 to prepare an accurate database for implementation of the Rs 8,000 per acre (Rs 4,000 for kharif and Rs 4,000 for rabi) per year financial assistance to farmers from next year.

The CM also wanted stringent measures against those adulterating food items and said that such persons should be severely punished.

Mr Rao said farmers should be encouraged to grow quality vegetables, fruit and food items and food processing also should be done by them.

The CM requested Union minister for fertilisers and chemicals Ananth Kumar over phone to ensure adequate supply of fertilisers for the coming kharif season.

The CM held a review meeting on devising the policy to give input expenditure to the farmers, supply of seed, constitution of farmers associations, food processing and attaining self sufficiency in food production and other related issues.

“Agriculture extension officers will have to tour villages from May 10 to June 10. They have to collect comprehensive details on agriculture lands. Based on this data input expenditure is given to the farmers. The government will take stringent action if the information gathered is wrong. Agriculture officers will visit each farmer and the farmers should give all the required information and cooperate,” the CM said.

The CM also instructed officials concerned to collect the required fertiliser for the monsoon during the summer itself and stock it.

The officials informed the CM that 16 lakh tonnes of fertiliser was needed during the rainy season and as on date, 8 lakh tonnes was available. Some fertiliser is available locally, they said.