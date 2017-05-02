Nation, Current Affairs

New act to curb fake seeds, says K Chandrasekhar Rao

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 2, 2017, 2:02 am IST
Updated May 2, 2017, 2:56 am IST
He said an Ordinance in this regard would be promulgated shortly.
Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.
 Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday said that the state government will soon bring a stringent Act to curb sale of spurious seeds, fertilisers and pesticides under which offenders will be booked under PD Act. He said an Ordinance in this regard would be promulgated shortly.  

Mr Rao asked agriculture officials to take up survey of agriculture lands in all districts from May 10 to June 10 to prepare an accurate database for implementation of the Rs 8,000 per acre (Rs 4,000 for kharif and Rs 4,000 for rabi) per year financial assistance to farmers from next year.    

The CM also wanted stringent measures against those adulterating food items and said that such persons should be severely punished.

Mr Rao said farmers should be encouraged to grow quality vegetables, fruit and food items and food processing also should be done by them.

The CM requested Union minister for fertilisers and chemicals Ananth Kumar over phone to ensure adequate supply of fertilisers for the coming kharif season.

The CM held a review meeting on devising the policy to give input expenditure to the farmers, supply of seed, constitution of farmers associations, food processing and attaining self sufficiency in food production and other related issues.

“Agriculture extension officers will have to tour villages from May 10 to June 10. They have to collect comprehensive details on agriculture lands. Based on this data input expenditure is given to the farmers. The government will take stringent action if the information gathered is wrong. Agriculture officers will visit each farmer and the farmers should give all the required information and cooperate,” the CM said.

The CM also instructed officials concerned to collect the required fertiliser for the monsoon during the summer itself and stock it.

The officials informed the CM that 16 lakh tonnes of fertiliser was needed during the rainy season and as on date, 8 lakh tonnes was available. Some fertiliser is available locally, they said.

Tags: chief minister k chandrasekhar rao
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Entertainment Gallery

Aamir Khan and Shatrughan Sinha launched yesteryear actress Asha Parekh's autobiography 'The Hit Girl' in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan and Shatrughan Sinha unveil Asha Parekh's book in Delhi
Shahid Kapoor took his daughter Misha for lunch, while Salman Khan's newphew Ahil watched 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' and other stars were also snapped in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid takes Misha for lunch, Ahil watches Baahubali, other stars snapped
Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana promoted their film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' on the television show 'Shakti- Astitiva Ke Ahsaas Ki' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti and Ayushmann promote Meri Pyaari Bindu on TV show
Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh, Kangana Ranaut and Shraddha Kapoor.

Snapped: Ranveer, Deepika, Shraddha, Arjun and other stars exude class!
B-Town stars stepped out in theit stylish best and were clicked by camerapersons at various locations in Mumbai on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Priyanka, Shraddha, Parineeti, Ayushmann, Malaika, others keep it stylish
Popular British Reggae band UB40, who performed at various places in India over the past few days, completed their tour with the Mumbai concert on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

British Reggae band UB40 wrap India tour with final concert in Mumbai
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

SpaceX launches US Army's top secret payload

Sonic booms, as usual, rattled the area around the launch site.
 

May Day: When Madras led the path for rest of India 94 yrs ago

Representational image (Photo: File)
 

Samsung’s Bixby gets its voice on Galaxy S8/S8+ in Korea

Samsung’s Bixby is allowed to let users control at least 10 applications using Bixby Voice, including the Gallery, Calculator, Weather, Reminder, Messages, Settings, Camera, Contacts and more. (image: TechTheLead)
 

Toddler's incurable condition makes her sleep for just 90 minutes every night

The toddler has a rare condition called Angelman Syndrome that doesn't have a cure. (Photo: Facebook/KirkHisko)
 

Behind every fortune there is crime: ‘Godfather’ quote in Panama verdict irks Pak PM

Pakistan Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif (Photo: AP)
 

Video: Breathtaking race on Tamil Nadu highway between two buses

The licences of the drivers have been suspended after the incident was reported to the district official. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Telangana: Degrees for 381 prisoners

Satyam Babu receives his certificate from National University of Educational Planning and Administration Chancellor N.R. Madhava Menon on Monday. (Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: SHE team got 86 plaints in April

he police conducted 12 awareness programmes which were attended by 5,650 persons (Photo: Pixabay/Representational Image))

Don’t sweat, there’s help!

A file picture of Halle Berry, who has been suffering from Hyperhidrosis, used for representational purposes only.

Defaulters can't seek enforcement of fundamental rights: SC

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Chennai airport goes into ‘silent mode’

Chennai Airport (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham