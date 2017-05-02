KT Rama Rao wants Centre to fund T-fibre

Hyderabad: Minister for IT and industries K.T. Rama Rao on Monday spent a busy day in New Delhi, meeting several Union ministers and seeking funds for various projects.

Mr Rao urged the Centre to fund T-Fibre project for providing Internet connectivity to all. Besides, he sought setting up of four mega food processing parks in TS.

Mr Rao met Union ministers Nitin Gadkari, Ravi Shankar Prasad, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Union minister of state for railways Manoj Sinha.

Mr Rao informed Mr Sinha about the TS government’s plans to provide Internet connection to one crore households under T-Fibre project.

He sought Centre’s financial assistance for the T-Fibre project in advance so that it can be completed faster.

However, Mr Sinha told Mr Rao that there were certain limitations in giving advance funds to states and suggested he meet Union finance minister Arun Jaitley in this regard.

Mr Rao told Mr Sinha that TS government will soon submit proposals to Mr Jaitley.

Later, Mr Rao met Ms Kaur and sought setting up of four mega food processing parks in Mahbubnagar, Nizamabad and Khammam districts.