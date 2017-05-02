Nation, Current Affairs

Indian soldiers mutilated: Why is Modi silent, questions Congress

ANI
Published May 2, 2017, 4:49 pm IST
Updated May 2, 2017, 4:51 pm IST
Congress leader Kapil Sibal also slammed the Modi government for the lack of a full-time defence minister.
Congress spokesperson Kapil Sibal (Photo:PTI)
 Congress spokesperson Kapil Sibal (Photo:PTI)

New Delhi: Lashing out at the Centre over the lack of a full-time Defence Minister, after the mutilation of two Indian soldiers in Jammu and Kashmir's Krishna Ghati sector, Congress leader Kapil Sibal on Tuesday slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for being silent on the issue.

"After the surgical strike that took place months ago, we thought that India will not face any such attacks but our hopes are all shattered. Only a full-time defence minister can create a full-time strategy towards growth and security," said Sibal in a press conference.

Slamming the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over the promises it made during elections, Sibal further asked why the Prime Minister is silent on such a grave and serious situation.

"I am shocked as well as ashamed of the Indian Government. I wish to remind our Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who during elections promised many things, but now seem to be quiet. He has also many times tried joining hands for friendship with Pakistan but nothing worked out, so India should not wait anymore and rather take action quickly," said Sibal.

Meanwhile, Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley met Prime Minister Modi here on Tuesday and had a discussion on the mutilation.

Earlier on Monday, the Pakistan's brutal Border Action Team (BAT) again mutilated the bodies of two Indian soldiers on Monday in Krishna Ghati sector along the Line of Control, where they had beheaded Lance Naik Hemraj in 2013.

The Indian Army confirmed the involvement of the BAT in the gruesome act beheading Indian soldier.

"Pakistan army carried out unprovoked rocket and mortar firing on two forward posts on the Line of Control in the Krishna Ghati sector.

Simultaneously, a BAT action was launched on a patrol operating in between the two posts. In an unsoldierly act by the Pak Army, the bodies of two of our soldiers in the patrol were mutilated. Such despicable act of Pakistan Army will be appropriately responded (sic)," read the Indian Army's statement.

It is the same Krishna Ghati sector where the Pakistani BAT had beheaded Lance Naik Hemraj and badly severed the head of Lance Naik Sudhakar Singh of 13 Rajputana Rifles, on January 8, 2013.

Indian Army killed terrorist Anwar Khan in August 2015 in Poonch area of Jammu and Kashmir. He was part of a 15 member team of Lashkar and Jaish terrorists in the BAT team that killed Hemraj and Sudhakar.

In fact, the BAT is a brutal and barbaric arm of Pakistan Army. Its actions along the Line of Control ( LOC) may be not in public domain, but the Indian Army has been bearing its brunt for long. The raiding members of BAT are specially instructed not be caught on the Indian side.

Defence experts say that the Pakistan's Special Services Group (SSG) forms the BAT which employs highly trained terrorists for Trans-LoC action up to a depth of 1 to 3 kilometres.

In February 2000, seven months after the Kargil War, a Pakistani BAT killed seven Indian soldiers in Nowshera in Rajouri district. The army was shocked to discover the headless body of a soldier, Sepoy Bhausaheb Talekar.

Defence experts say that the Pakistani BAT beheads and mutilate the bodies of Indian soldiers to terrorise troops and wage psychological warfare.

Tags: soldier mutilation, congress, kapil sibal, narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars stepped out for professional and personal reasons on Monday and were snapped by shutterbugs in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Katrina takes family out for lunch, Shraddha, Parineeti, Ileana get snapped
Maharashtra Day was celebrated on Monday and Bollywood celebrities Akshay Kumar and Gauri Khan lent their support to separate events in Mumbai on the occasion. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Maharashtra Day: Akshay Kumar and Gauri Khan lend support to initiatives
Bollywood celebrities were seen arriving at a prayer meet that was held on Monday in Mumbai in memory of Sonam Kapoor's grandmother Draupadi Hingorani Bhambani, who passed away on 29 April. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ranveer, Arjun, other stars attend prayer meet for Sonam's grandmother
Aamir Khan and Shatrughan Sinha launched yesteryear actress Asha Parekh's autobiography 'The Hit Girl' in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir Khan and Shatrughan Sinha unveil Asha Parekh's book in Delhi
Shahid Kapoor took his daughter Misha for lunch, while Salman Khan's newphew Ahil watched 'Baahubali: The Conclusion' and other stars were also snapped in Mumbai on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shahid takes Misha for lunch, Ahil watches Baahubali, other stars snapped
Parineeti Chopra and Ayushmann Khurrana promoted their film 'Meri Pyaari Bindu' on the television show 'Shakti- Astitiva Ke Ahsaas Ki' on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Parineeti and Ayushmann promote Meri Pyaari Bindu on TV show
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

What's Quantum Dot doing in the sAMOLED vs LCD showdown?

Samsung boasts of it to provide massive improvements in colour reproduction and sharpness. (image:consumerist)
 

US woman wears different saris in unique protest against Donald Trump

The US woman has worn the #protestsaree in the march against the ban on Muslims and several other issues. (Photo: Instagram/StacyJacobs)
 

Not Shah Rukh, but Abhishek Bachchan to play Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Sahir Ludhianvi?

Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra and Shah Rukh Khan.
 

Instagram will be so much prettier now: Shah Rukh Khan welcomes Katrina

Katrina, who joined Instagram just few days back, has already scored more than a million followers.
 

Video: Cashier stays surprisingly calm even as he is robbed on gunpoint

The video as astonished poeple on the internet (Photo: YouTube)
 

12-year-old girl barred from Malaysia chess competition over 'seductive' dress

The girl had been told her knee-length dress was "seductive and a temptation from a certain angle far, far away". (Photo: Kaushal Kal / Facebook)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

EVM row: Amit Shah invites Kejriwal to meet BJP's 'booth in-charge'

Bharatiya Janata Party President Amit Shah. (Photo: File)

Need all-party meeting to decide action against Pakistan: Shiv Sena

Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. (Photo: PTI)

Allahabad HC approves Yogi govt policy, vacates stay on mining in UP

Allahabad high court. (Photo: PTI)

Punjab: Armed men loot Rs 1.33 crore from bank cash van

(Photo: PTI/Representational)

EC bribery case: ED registers case against Dhinakaran under PMLA act

AIADMK (Amma) leader TTV Dinakaran (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham