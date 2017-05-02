Nation, Current Affairs

EC cancels Anantnag Lok Sabha bypoll, says ground situation not right

PTI
Published May 2, 2017, 8:20 am IST
Updated May 2, 2017, 8:23 am IST
The 10-page order said a fresh date would be announced later.
Kashmiri protesters throw rocks and bricks at forces during a protest in Srinagar. (Photo: AP)
 Kashmiri protesters throw rocks and bricks at forces during a protest in Srinagar. (Photo: AP)

New Delhi: The Election Commission has cancelled the Anantnag Lok Sabha bypoll, saying the ground situation is not conducive to hold free and fair elections.

The bypoll, earlier slated to be held on April 12, was postponed for May 25 due to poor law and order situation.

The commission, which issued the order late on Monday night, said non-availability of sufficient number of security personnel was another reason to cancel the poll process.

The 10-page order said a fresh date would be announced later.

