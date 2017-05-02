Nation, Current Affairs

Chilli row to help Amit Shah raise heat during Telangana tour

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 2, 2017, 1:51 am IST
Updated May 2, 2017, 3:07 am IST
Amit Shah will stay put in Telangana from May 23 to May 25 and interact with sections of the people and party leaders.
BJP national president Amit Shah welcomes former Patancheru Congress MLA Nandishwar Goud in the party fold in New Delhi on Monday in the presence of senior party leaders from TS Bandaru Dattatreya and Dr K. Laxman. (Photo: DC)
Hyderabad: BJP national president Amit Shah will begin his three-day tour of TS from May 23. Amit Shah met TS BJP leaders in New Delhi on Monday and finalised the tour programme.

Union labour minister Bandaru Dattatreya, TS BJP president K. Laxman, BJP general secretary Muralidhar Rao and others were present at the meeting.

The ongoing chilli farmer issue and other problems of farmers, strengthening of the party from the grassroots level, focus on Lok Sabha seats, especially on the Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency represented by MIM president Asaduddin Owaisi and other related issues were discussed.

Dr Laxman told DC from New Delhi that during Amit Shah’s tour of the state, the focus will be on strengthening the BJP from the grassroots-level with emphasis on the 2019 polls.

“Amit Shah will stay put in TS from May 23 to May 25 and interact with sections of the people and party leaders, especially booth-level leaders. He will address a meeting in Hyderabad Lok Sabha constituency,” Dr Laxman said.

On the occasion, former Patancheru Congress MLA Nandishwar Goud joined the BJP in the presence of the party president.

To a question, Dr Laxman said that the Central government has agreed to provide 50 per cent assistance to TS for purchase of chilli from aggrieved farmers in the state. The TS government should bear 50 per cent of the assistance, he said.

