Nation, Current Affairs

Bengaluru: Hailing Ola at night? A ride to hell and back

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published May 2, 2017, 3:13 am IST
Updated May 2, 2017, 10:04 am IST
The cab driver, Ravikumar M., picked her up and started towards her house.
Representational image
 Representational image

Bengaluru: If you are a woman and hiring a cab late in the night, beware. In yet another incident of a cab driver posing a danger to female customers, a singer and a working professional aged around 30 was allegedly molested by an Ola cab driver in the early hours of last Friday after she booked the cab from Koramangala to her house in Begur. The police have detained the accused driver.

The woman, who works at a private company in Koramangala, has stated in her police complaint that she booked the cab around 2 am on Friday from Koramangala Fifth Block to reach her house on Koppa Road in Begur.

The cab driver, Ravikumar M., picked her up and started towards her house.

While passing near 'Kabab Zone' on Begur Road, he reportedly reversed the vehicle, as if he was trying to avoid hitting something. Then he stopped the car, turned back at the woman and allegedly molested her. The woman started screaming, but he continued to molest her. As there was no one to help her at that time, she reportedly jumped out of the car and escaped. She ran towards a hospital close by and requested the security guard to let her in.

After being at the hospital for a few minutes, she informed one of her friends about the incident and later managed to reach home.

"The next afternoon, she turned up at the Bommanahalli police station and filed a complaint, based on which an FIR was registered. Based on the details provided by her, the accused was traced and detained. The driver claimed that there was a quarrel between them as he took a long route, but denied that he molested her. We are questioning him further. The complainant is yet to identify the accused," the police said.

 Ola statement
"We have terminated the driver partner from the Ola platform as soon as we received a complaint from the customer. Safety of users is of utmost importance to us and we have zero-tolerance towards any such behaviour. We have also assured the customer of full support to the authorities to further investigate the issue."

Tags: ola driver
Location: India, Karnataka, Bengaluru

Business Gallery

Eighth edition of Vibrant Gujarat Summit saw who’s who of corporate India taking part and pledging hundreds of dollars in investments. The 2017 event comes at a time when country was on rating agencies’ radar due to demonetisation. The summit was conceptualised and started by the then Gujarat chief minister Narendra Modi in 2003.

Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2017
It is heartening to see our favorite celebs going out of the way and indulging in philanthropy and even in areas of their interest like John Abraham in North East United Football Club, Mahesh Bhupati in Sports365 and many more. But when popular people back startups which are nowhere related makes us commend them for enabling and encouraging the startup India to stand up! Hoping that more celebs and popular people will back innovative startups to enable their dreams; here are top 5 non-related backing by celebs till date:

Shocking: Top 5 weird startup investments by celebs till date
Ther are a few too many cars that are meant to be 'art on wheels'. The ones who have these art pay a hefty amount towards ownership and maintenance. Moreover, owners more often use them to show off their wealth. Scroll ahead to check out some of the most expensive cars available in India with a whopping price tag. (Source: CarDekho)

Yearender 2016: Most expensive cars
Daimler Trucks along with Mercedes-Benz is offering the first fully electric Urban eTruck.

Mercedes shows off its first, fully electric truck
Rolls-Royce has announced the ‘Dawn’ to the luxury convertibles portfolio of Indian cars, Rolls-Royce has joined the game with a price tag of Rs 6.25 crore..

Rolls-Royce Dawn convertible launched in India for Rs 6.25 crore
The low-budget car segment is pretty hot and presently, Kwid, the new entrant from Renault is heavily contending against the well-known veteran Maruti’s Alto. The main elements that differentiate the two cars are fuel efficiency, comfort, design and a few more areas. Check out a detailed comparison between the two low-budget family hatchbacks, which are almost identically priced.

Budget car comparison: Kwid takes on the Alto
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

This camera shoots five trillion images per second

Elias Kristensson (Photo: Kennet Ruona)
 

Rising Pune Supergiant vs Gujarat Lions: Steve Smith hails ‘fantastic’ Ben Stokes

"Stoksy (Ben Stokes) is a quality player and he certainly earned his cash. Fantastic player and very proud of him," said Rising Pune Supergiant skipper Steve Smith after his team defeated Gujarat Lions. (Photo: BCCI)
 

BCCI meets on Sunday, Team India’s Champions Trophy pullout unlikely

ICC president Shashank Manohar, a former BCCI chief, has tabled an additional $100 million and the India board will discuss the offer at Sunday's special general body meeting. (Photo: AP / PTI)
 

Could microorganisms survive space travel?

(Image: NASA)
 

Chandrababu Naidu bags award for advancing US-India partnership

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (File Photo)
 

May Day: When Madras led the path for rest of India 94 yrs ago

Representational image (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

EC cancels Anantnag Lok Sabha bypoll, says ground situation not right

Kashmiri protesters throw rocks and bricks at forces during a protest in Srinagar. (Photo: AP)

Tankers love a good drought!

The BWSSB, which categorically denies rationing, says the body doesn't have the power to control ground water exploitation or private tankers, but has tasked BBMP with controlling errant private players.

Telangana: Degrees for 381 prisoners

Satyam Babu receives his certificate from National University of Educational Planning and Administration Chancellor N.R. Madhava Menon on Monday. (Photo:DC)

Hyderabad: SHE team got 86 plaints in April

he police conducted 12 awareness programmes which were attended by 5,650 persons (Photo: Pixabay/Representational Image))

Don’t sweat, there’s help!

A file picture of Halle Berry, who has been suffering from Hyperhidrosis, used for representational purposes only.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham