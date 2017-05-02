Bengaluru: Hailing Ola at night? A ride to hell and back

Bengaluru: If you are a woman and hiring a cab late in the night, beware. In yet another incident of a cab driver posing a danger to female customers, a singer and a working professional aged around 30 was allegedly molested by an Ola cab driver in the early hours of last Friday after she booked the cab from Koramangala to her house in Begur. The police have detained the accused driver.

The woman, who works at a private company in Koramangala, has stated in her police complaint that she booked the cab around 2 am on Friday from Koramangala Fifth Block to reach her house on Koppa Road in Begur.

The cab driver, Ravikumar M., picked her up and started towards her house.

While passing near 'Kabab Zone' on Begur Road, he reportedly reversed the vehicle, as if he was trying to avoid hitting something. Then he stopped the car, turned back at the woman and allegedly molested her. The woman started screaming, but he continued to molest her. As there was no one to help her at that time, she reportedly jumped out of the car and escaped. She ran towards a hospital close by and requested the security guard to let her in.

After being at the hospital for a few minutes, she informed one of her friends about the incident and later managed to reach home.

"The next afternoon, she turned up at the Bommanahalli police station and filed a complaint, based on which an FIR was registered. Based on the details provided by her, the accused was traced and detained. The driver claimed that there was a quarrel between them as he took a long route, but denied that he molested her. We are questioning him further. The complainant is yet to identify the accused," the police said.

Ola statement

"We have terminated the driver partner from the Ola platform as soon as we received a complaint from the customer. Safety of users is of utmost importance to us and we have zero-tolerance towards any such behaviour. We have also assured the customer of full support to the authorities to further investigate the issue."