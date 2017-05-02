Nation, Current Affairs

Beheading of Indian soldiers: Third incident in 6 months

PTI
Published May 2, 2017, 11:18 am IST
Updated May 2, 2017, 11:27 am IST
Army sources said that two similar incidents had taken place last October and November.
New Delhi: Beheading of two securitymen by Pakistan's special forces along the Line of Control is the third such incident in the past six months.

Army sources here said that two similar incidents had taken place last October and November.

Both the incidents had taken place in Machil area on the Line of Control, leaving two soldiers dead.

The sources said, 65 ceasefire violations have taken place this year, including five in Krishna Ghati sector and 40 in Nowshera.

So far, the security forces killed 42 terrorists, including eight in counter-infiltration operations and 34 in city areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

In 2016, 225 ceasefire violations were reported, which stood at 150 in 2015 and 153 in 2014. While 150 terrorists were killed in 2016, 101 were eliminated in 2015 and 104 in 2014, the sources said.

