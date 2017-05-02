Anti-women remark: UDF to approach Kerala High Court against MM Mani

Thiruvananthapuram: The Congress-led UDF opposition on Tuesday said it would approach the Kerala High Court seeking legal action against state Power Minister MM Mani for his alleged derogatory remarks against women.

Opposition leader Ramesh Chennithala on Tuesday told the state Assembly that senior Congress leader PT Thomas would file a petition seeking to register a case against the minister.

He said the opposition would continue its protest and boycott the minister inside and outside the House.

Mani's remarks against activists of Pembilai Orumai, a collective of women plantation workers in the hill town of Munnar had triggered a widespread row in the state last month.

"We will continue our protest and boycott M M Mani till he resigns as minister," he said amidst sloganeering of fellow members demanding Mani's resignation during Question Hour.

However, Chennithala made it clear that the opposition did not want to disrupt assembly proceedings over their protest as several issues of public interest are to be taken up and discussed at the House.

Opposition legislators, who came with banners and placards, raised slogans against the minister seeking his resignation throughout the Question Hour.

The House was forced to adjourn without taking up any businesses in the last two days of its sitting with the UDF disrupting the proceedings.