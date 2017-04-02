We're just having fun, say students booked for chasing Irani's car

New Delhi: Two of the accused, who had chased Union Minister Smriti Irani's car, on Sunday tendered apology and said that they were just having fun which went out of context.

"We four were returning from our friend's birthday party. We do agree that we have flouted the rules. We were making a video for Instagram and the music in the car was loud. We were just making funny videos. When we overtook the car, we didn't know that Smriti Irani was there in it. We would have not done this if we knew that it was Smriti Irani's car," said one of the accused.

"We have apologised for our mistake. We have not done anything objectionable, but if she feels so then we are apologizing for it.We do agree that they have taken the right action against us. We won't repeat this ever," he added.

The other accused also apologised for the mistake, saying they were not aware that Irani was there in that car.

"We apologized for our misconduct but they didn't listen to us and took us to the police station. We had consumed alocohol because we had gone to our friend's birthday party," he said.

Earlier in the day, the four college students who were booked for tailing Irani's car last evening in a state of inebriation were granted bail.

The FIR has been filed against them under Section 354 D (stalking) and Section 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

The four students had consumed alcohol at a friend's birthday party. On their way back home, they started chasing down the Union Minister's car, the Delhi Police said.

Irani first made a PCR call and then lodged a formal complaint with the Chankayapuri Police Station following which the students were detained.

According to the medical report, the four tested positive for alcohol, confirming that they were intoxicated while trying to overtake the Union Minister's car.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) said that these students tried to overtake Irani' vehicle, when she was crossing the Moti Bagh flyover.