Nation, Current Affairs

PM to inaugurate India's longest road tunnel on Jammu-Srinagar highway today

PTI
Published Apr 2, 2017, 8:15 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2017, 8:57 am IST
The tunnel will reduce the travel time between the two state capitals of Jammu and Srinagar by two hours.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Udhampur (J&K): Amid high alert and multi-tiered security, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will dedicate to the nation India's longest road tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Sunday, making it operational for traffic.

Multi-tier security setup has been put in place ahead of the Prime Minister's visit amid alert sounded along the border and high degree of vigilance at vital installation in J&K.

"It is a matter of great pride for the people of Jammu and Kashmir that this great tunnel is being dedicated to the nation by none other than Prime Minister Narendra Modi – the most popular PM. It is dedicated to the nation in keeping with his call for a new India," Union Minister of State in PMO, Jitendra Singh told reporters.

Modi will also address a public rally at Battal Ballian in Udhampur district after inaugurating the tunnel.

The tunnel will save fuel worth nearly Rs 99 crores a year. "Rs 27 lakh worth of fuel is likely to be saved per day," Singh said.

The tunnel will reduce the travel time between the two state capitals of Jammu and Srinagar by two hours. The distance from Chenani and Nashri will now be 10.9 kms (between two ends of the tunnel), instead of the existing 41 kms.

Union Minister said that this tunnel is a game changer. "It is a revolution itself. It is a revolution to be watched and studied. It is a case study itself. It is a wonderful creation," he added.

"The connectivity through this tunnel will decrease the time of journey by two hours. It is an alternative all weather route. It is an alternative to the highway which is closed at the time of snow and rains. It will boost trade and increase revenue in the state. It will also help boost tourism," Singh added.

The security setup includes elaborate deployments, area domination, checkpoints and alertness in border areas and vigilance at vital installations in the region by various security agencies, a police officer said.

Director General of Police (DGP) S P Vaid has expressed satisfaction over security arrangements put in place by security agencies for Modi's visit.

A high alert in border areas and Udhampur-Jammu belt and round the clock patrolling has been intensified, he said adding that high degree of vigilance has been put in place at vital installations including airports, railway stations and highways with continuous surveillance.

He said the Batal Ballian area and around the venue of the Prime Minister's rally was sealed and area has been fully sanitised.

BJP is expecting a huge turnout of people from various parts of the state for Modi's rally.

Security drills were carried out by police and other security wings today. Three helipads have also be sanitised and checked by security teams headed by the SPG.

Tags: narendra modi, longest road tunnel, jammu-srinagar highway
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Jammu

Entertainment Gallery

When it comes to being sartorially on point, no one can beat our Bollywood stars. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Sonakshi, Shraddha, others are the quintessential style icons
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and family hosted a dinner for well wishers on Thursday in memory of her late father Krishnaraj Rai, who passed away on March 18. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, family host dinner in memory of father
Several Bollywood stars attended the AsiaSpa Awards held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Jacqueline, Rekha, Aditi, other stars look stunning at awards show
A special prayer meet was held in memory of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai, who passed away earlier this month, on Thursday where the Bachchan and Rai family members were present. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Abhishek pay tribute to Krishnaraj Rai at prayer meet
Bollywood celebrities were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun, Anushka, Shraddha, Kriti, other stars impress with their casual style
Numerous stars from the film industry were present for a screening of the Taapsee Pannu-starrer 'Naam Shabana' in Mumbai on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars watch Taapsee Pannu's Naam Shabana at screening
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Creator of rainbow flag, a symbol of gay rights, dies at 65

Gilbert Baker
 

April Fool's marchers in New York elect Donald Trump as their 'king'

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)
 

Reliance Jio signs up 72 million paying customers

(Representational image)
 

Himalayan glaciers, lakes, forests granted status of 'living entities'

Himalayan glacier (Photo: AP)
 

Ola, Xiaomi prank consumers with robotic wheels, smart bikes

Ola Wheels
 

Mitchell Starc sends congratulatory message to the ‘wrong’ Virat Kohli on Twitter

Mitchell Starc's wrongly sent message to a Virat Kohli fan was the talk of the town after the India-Australia Test series. (Photo: Cricket australia/ AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Arrival to India was a moment of freedom : Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader Dalai Lama (Photo: File)

Drunk DU students follow Smriti Irani's car, held

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani. (Photo: PTI)

SpiceJet cancels Ravindra Gaikwad's ticket

Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Gaikwad (Photo: ANI)

Terms like 'Muslim terrorists' wrong: Dalai Lama

Tibetan spiritual leader the Dalai Lama (Photo: PTI)

If banks can be hacked then why can’t EVMs tampered: Cong to EC

The delegation comprised Digivijaya Singh, Jytiraditya Scindia, Mohan Prakash, K C Mittal and Vivek Tankha, who told the EC to discontinue use of EVMs.(Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham