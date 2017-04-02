Nation, Current Affairs

Men chant for Modi at Kejriwal's rally, Delhi CM ignores them

ANI
Published Apr 2, 2017, 9:58 am IST
Updated Apr 2, 2017, 9:59 am IST
Earlier on Saturday, Kejriwal met Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi to discuss the EVMs tampering issue.
Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: PTI)
New Delhi: Things got awkward for Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday had to bear the ignominy of having Prime Minister Narendra Modi's name chanted during his rally. 

However, the Delhi Chief Minister held up against the onslaught and continued to talk about his government's plans for Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) employees if the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won the civic body polls.

A group of men began chanting the PM's name just when Kejriwal was spelling out his government's agenda if his Aam Aadmi Party won the civic body polls which is scheduled to be held for later this month.

"Ask them if chanting Modi's name can waive off the house tax for you. Even I am ready to chant PM's name if this happens," Kejriwal said to the crowd.

He even asked if the Prime Minister has relaxed electricity charges for the people in Delhi.

Earlier on Saturday, Kejriwal met Election Commissioner Nasim Zaidi to discuss the Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) tampering issue.

"We have been saying that the EVMs were tempered. Are the elections in this nation being conducted fairly? Are people casting their votes or machines itself deciding it?" Kejriwal said addressing media after meeting Election Commission.

He further alleged that the software in the machines was changed, so that when the voters press any button it will only lead to Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Politicians have openly alleged tampering of EVMs in the recently concluded assembly elections with Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati and Kejriwal leading the charge.

Tags: arvind kejriwal, narendra modi, aam aadmi party (aap), mcd polls
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

