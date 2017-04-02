Nation, Current Affairs

Kerala: CRPF orders probe after 400 jawans fall ill due to food poisoning

ANI
Published Apr 2, 2017, 12:44 pm IST
Updated Apr 2, 2017, 12:44 pm IST
The CRPF has also taken a sample of the meal which allegedly caused the personnel to fall ill.
The sick jawans were provided immediate first aid at the training centre itself, and were shifted to the nearby hospitals for further treatment. (Photo: Representational Image)
 The sick jawans were provided immediate first aid at the training centre itself, and were shifted to the nearby hospitals for further treatment. (Photo: Representational Image)

New Delhi: Following the disturbing development of 400 jawans ending up in the hospital due to food poisoning in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) has ordered a probe into the matter.

The CRPF has also taken a sample of the meal which allegedly caused the personnel to fall ill.

Speaking to ANI here, acting CRPF Director General Sudeep Lakhtakiya said that the jawans, who were attending a training camp, has consumed a meal consisting of fish, which then resulted in most of them complaining about nausea and vomiting.

The sick jawans were provided immediate first aid at the training centre itself, and were shifted to the nearby hospitals for further treatment.

Majority of the jawans have been discharged and only a few remain in the hospital.

"We are finding the source of the material used to cook the particular meal that was served to the jawans. Initial enquiry suggests that the fish might have been bad. However, the training centre in charge is looking up the entire case," the DG said.

While nearly 200 jawans were admitted to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital, the rest were treated at various other hospitals following complaints of upset stomach and vomiting after consuming food.

Talking to media, Medical College superintendent said the situation is not alarming. State Health Minister K K Shylaja visited them at the hospital last night. 

Tags: crpf, jawans fall ill, kerala news, food poisoning
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

According to a hospital release here, out of 109 jawans, 51 have been admitted. (Photo: Representational Image)

Kerala: 400 CRPF jawans hospitalised on complaints of food poisoning

They were admitted to various hospitals in the city following complaints of diarrhoea and vomiting after consuming food yesterday.
02 Apr 2017 8:04 AM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2017: Virat Kohli's availability to be assessed in second week of April

The BCCI said Virat Kohli will undergo rehabilitation for the shoulder injury sustained during the Ranchi Test. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2017: Umesh Yadav could play in KKR's first home game

KKR take on Kings XI Punjab on April 13 here after playing Gujarat Lions (April 7) and Mumbai Indians (April 9) away. (Photo: BCCI)
 

On this day: Gautam Gambhir, MS Dhoni lead India to 2011 World Cup glory

MS Dhoni sealed the win with his trademark six. (Photo: AFP)
 

Watch: Sridevi grips you with her intense act in intriguing teaser of Mom

Screengrabs from the teaser of 'Mom.'
 

No curved-edges in iPhone 8? Bummer!

(Representational image)
 

Your sweat could power your phone

(Photo: AP/Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC rejects plea to stop MPs from practising other professions

Supreme Court of India (Photo: AP)

SC dismisses plea seeking action against Bangladeshi migrants

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: File)

Political parties under RTI: CIC puts matter in 'abeyance'

Mathur's direction to keep the hearing in abeyance comes in spite of a 2014 order of the Delhi High Court to the Commission to decide within six months the complaint filed by Jain. (Photo: Videograb)

'Organised fleecing, legalised pilferage' by BJP against common man: Cong

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. (Photo: File)

Stop underutilisation of funds by FSSAI: Parliamentary panel to Govt

The status of safety, regulation, manufacturing, processing, distribution, sale and import of food items for human consumption shows a
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham