Kashmir's youths have a choice to select tourism or terrorism: Modi in J&K

Udhampur: Addressing a gathering in Udhampur after the launch of Chenani-Nashri tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the youths of Jammu & Kashmir to shun violence and work for the development of the state.

"Youth of Kashmir have a choice to select one of the two paths -- one of tourism the other of terrorism," he said, adding that "the path of bloodshed has not helped anyone for 40 years and will never help anyone".

Speaking on the stone pelting incidents in the Valley, Modi said, " On one hand, some misguided youth pelt stones in Kashmir, on the other hand, the same stones are carved by other youth to build infrastructure".

Modi also seemingly took a potshot at Pakistan, and said, "Those across the border can't even take care of themselves".