Nation, Current Affairs

Kashmir's youths have a choice to select tourism or terrorism: Modi in J&K

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 2, 2017, 6:03 pm IST
Updated Apr 2, 2017, 6:32 pm IST
Some misguided youngsters are pelting stones but see here, youth of Kashmir are using the same stones to build infrastructure, the PM said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Udhampur: Addressing a gathering in Udhampur after the launch of Chenani-Nashri tunnel on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday asked the youths of Jammu & Kashmir to shun violence and work for the development of the state.

"Youth of Kashmir have a choice to select one of the two paths -- one of tourism the other of terrorism," he said, adding that "the path of bloodshed has not helped anyone for 40 years and will never help anyone".

Speaking on the stone pelting incidents in the Valley, Modi said, " On one hand, some misguided youth pelt stones in Kashmir, on the other hand, the same stones are carved by other youth to build infrastructure".

Modi also seemingly took a potshot at Pakistan, and said, "Those across the border can't even take care of themselves".

Tags: narendra modi, kashmiri youth, stone pelting
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Related Stories

Modi will also address a public rally at Battal Ballian in Udhampur district after inaugurating the tunnel. (Photo: PIB)

Modi inaugurates India's longest tunnel, to connect Jammu, Srinagar

However, Modi's visit was met with a separatist call for a shutdown, which meant most establishments were shut.
02 Apr 2017 3:55 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Video: North eastern girl's witty take on being stereotyped in North India

Miss Imsong hits out at stereotypes (Photo: YouTube)
 

Sanjay Gupta takes 'Karma' jibe at SRK, deletes tweet after getting trolled

Sanjay Gupta had questioned why Shah Rukh wanted to restrict his own film's business during the 'Raees' versus 'Kaabil' clash.
 

Video: Deadly snake's bid to eat porcupine leaves it squirming in pain

The video is too painful to watch (Photo: YouTube)
 

Watching porn before the first date increases chances of success

Sharing personal information makes the other person reciprocate (Photo: YouTube)
 

Simple technique involving yoga helps women achieve a 'super orgasm'

Scientists have come up with simple yet effective tips (Photo: YouTube)
 

IPL 2017: Virat Kohli's availability to be assessed in second week of April

The BCCI said Virat Kohli will undergo rehabilitation for the shoulder injury sustained during the Ranchi Test. (Photo: BCCI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

We're just having fun, say students booked for chasing Irani's car

Union minister Smriti Irani (Photo: PTI/file)

SC rejects plea to stop MPs from practising other professions

Supreme Court of India (Photo: AP)

SC dismisses plea seeking action against Bangladeshi migrants

Supreme Court of India. (Photo: File)

Political parties under RTI: CIC puts matter in 'abeyance'

Mathur's direction to keep the hearing in abeyance comes in spite of a 2014 order of the Delhi High Court to the Commission to decide within six months the complaint filed by Jain. (Photo: Videograb)

'Organised fleecing, legalised pilferage' by BJP against common man: Cong

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham